Which Trains Will Reach Railway Station At Noida Airport Directly?

As work progresses on Noida International Airport in Jewar, plans are also taking shape to improve how passengers reach the airport. Alongside new road links and metro connectivity, a proposed-railway station is expected to play a major role in the airport's future access network. While no train currently runs directly to the airport, two major rail projects are proposed to provide direct connectivity. If implemented as planned, they could significantly reduce travel times for passengers travelling from Delhi-NCR and several cities across northern India.

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Which Trains Will Reach Noida Airport Directly?

1. Ghaziabad-Jewar Namo Bharat Corridor

Of the two proposed rail links, the Ghaziabad-Jewar Namo Bharat corridor is currently at a more advanced stage. According to NCRTC Managing Director Shalabh Goel, the 72.44-km corridor has moved into the Detailed Project Report (DPR) stage. Designed as the fourth Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, the project aims to strengthen public transport connectivity between key NCR cities and the upcoming airport.

The proposed route will originate in Ghaziabad and pass through Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region before terminating at Noida International Airport.

Proposed Stations

The corridor is planned to have 12 stations:

Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad South

Greater Noida West-Sector IV

Greater Noida West-Sector II

Knowledge Park V

Surajpur

Pari Chowk

Ecotech VI

Dankaur

YEIDA North-Sector 18

YEIDA Central-Sector 21

Jewar Airport

Metro Connectivity

A major advantage of the corridor is its integration with existing public transport systems.

Pari Chowk station is proposed to provide an interchange with Noida Metro's Aqua Line.

Passengers from Delhi would be able to reach the corridor via the Delhi Metro's Red Line and interchange at the Ghaziabad Namo Bharat station.

YEIDA Central-Sector 21 station is also expected to improve access to the upcoming Noida Film City region.

2. Delhi-Varanasi-Siliguri Bullet Train Corridor

Another rail project proposed to serve Noida International Airport is the Delhi-Varanasi-Siliguri high-speed rail corridor, often referred to in reports as the Delhi-Patna or Delhi-Varanasi bullet train project. According to Business Today, the proposed high-speed rail network is expected to include a stop at Noida International Airport, enabling direct access to the airport from cities across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and eastern India.

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What Is Proposed?

The bullet train corridor is expected to connect Delhi with major cities including:

Mathura

Agra

Lucknow

Ayodhya

Prayagraj

Varanasi

Buxar

Ara

Patna

Begusarai

Katihar

Siliguri

If the proposed alignment and station plans move forward, passengers travelling from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar could reach the airport directly by high-speed rail without first entering central Delhi.

Travel Time

Reports suggest the high-speed corridor could reduce travel time between Delhi and Noida International Airport to around 21 minutes, making it one of the fastest proposed airport connections in the country.

Current Status

Unlike the Ghaziabad-Jewar Namo Bharat corridor, the Delhi-Varanasi-Siliguri bullet train project remains in the planning stage. Route alignments, station locations and timelines are subject to future approvals and could change as the project develops.