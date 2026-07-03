Amritsar To Pantnagar, Noida International Airport Launches Direct Flights To 16 Cities

The Noida International Airport is now offering direct flights to 16 destinations nationwide. The move is expected to enhance regional connectivity and benefit air travellers in western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR.

With its newly launched domestic network, the airport now offers direct flights to Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Lucknow. In addition, two daily services to Pantnagar will enhance access to Uttarakhand.

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Passengers living in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, and Agra are set to gain the most from the airport's expanded operations. Previously, reaching Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport often meant spending hours on the congested roads. The new airport offers a modern and far more accessible alternative.

By offering a closer departure point, the airport is set to deliver meaningful savings in both time and commuting costs while making travel more straightforward for business travellers, tourists, students, and employees.

The presence of carriers such as IndiGo and Akasa Air is also expected to divert a share of passenger traffic away from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, easing overcrowding.

List Of 16 Connected Cities

1. Amritsar

2. Bareilly

3. Bengaluru

4. Bhopal

5. Chandigarh

6. Dehradun

7. Dharamshala

8. Hyderabad

9. Jaipur

10. Jammu

11. Jodhpur

12. Kishangarh

13. Lucknow

14. Mumbai

15. Navi Mumbai

16. Pantnagar

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The Noida International Airport received its first scheduled commercial service on June 16, with IndiGo flight 6E-2278 arriving from Lucknow one day after the launch of operations. To commemorate the occasion, 170 farmers from the Jewar area, who had contributed land for the development, travelled on a special inaugural service to Lucknow.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu launched the airport's commercial operations by flagging off the inaugural flights. A Bengaluru-bound flight carrying 138 passengers became the first commercial departure, followed by a special flight to Lucknow for local farmers.