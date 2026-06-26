Noida Airport Targets International Flight Operations By Year-End

Noida International Airport is expected to begin international flight operations by the end of this year, with construction of its international terminal entering the final phase and slated for completion by September-October.

The progress of the terminal project was reviewed at a board meeting of Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) in Lucknow on Tuesday. Officials also reviewed the operational readiness of domestic passenger and cargo services planned under the airport's first phase.

Officials said construction of the international terminal is progressing rapidly and is in its final stage. The remaining work is expected to be completed over the next three to four months, keeping the project on track for international operations before the end of 2026.

Meanwhile, preparations have begun for the airport's next phase of expansion, including the construction of a second runway and the development of aviation-related infrastructure.

As part of the third phase, 2,053 hectares of land spread across 14 villages will be acquired from nearly 12,000 farmers. The district administration has already disbursed around Rs 5,500 crore in compensation to about 8,000 farmers. Officials said possession of the land is expected within the next two months after compensation is paid to the remaining landowners.

The acquired land will be used to build a second runway, crossing and service runways that will connect aircraft to hangars, besides housing aviation-related industrial units.

Under the second phase, a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hub will be developed across 1,365 hectares. An agreement for the MRO facility has already been signed with Akasa Air.

The expansion plan also includes a second runway and service runway across 490 acres, while around 800 acres have been earmarked for the aviation industry ecosystem.

Officials said the expansion is being planned to meet future demand, with the number of aircraft operating in India projected to increase from the current fleet of around 700 to nearly 1,800 by 2031.

Under the airport's phased development plan, the first phase spans 1,334 hectares and includes one runway and one passenger terminal. The second phase will add another runway and the MRO hub across 1,365 hectares. The third phase will cover 2,053 hectares and include service runways, hangars, and aviation industry facilities.

The airport's masterplan envisages a phased increase in passenger handling capacity on the existing 1,334-hectare site, from 12 million passengers annually in Phase 1 to 30 million in Phase 2, 50 million in Phase 3 and up to 70 million passengers per year by the completion of Phase 4.