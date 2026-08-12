Video: Noida Airport Flooded After Rain, Akhilesh Yadav's "Will Boats Run?" Dig

The Noida International Airport, which began operations nearly two months ago, was flooded after heavy rain on Tuesday, with officials saying the "temporary accumulation of water" was cleared within 30 minutes.

A viral video shows water accumulated at a stretch connecting an airport terminal with the parking area. The video, now also shared by former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav to take a dig at the ruling government, also shows some airport personnel trying to drain the rainwater.

The authorities said flight operations and passenger movement at the airport, which was inaugurated on March 28 and began operations on June 15, continued smoothly, and teams were keeping a close watch on weather conditions.

"The airport teams immediately swung into action and ensured drainage within 30 minutes, following which movement on the route became completely normal," the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

The airport authority said the temporary waterlogging was caused by a sudden spell of "exceptionally heavy rain", and teams were prepared to ensure uninterrupted movement between the terminal and parking area.

"The priority is to ensure passenger convenience and uninterrupted movement amid weather-related conditions," the statement said.

Yadav shared a 28-second clip on his official X account and took a dig at the BJP government.

"Will boats now run at the airport?," he asked.

The greenfield airport, also known as Jewar Airport, has been developed under a public-private partnership with the Uttar Pradesh government.

It is expected to begin international flight operations by the end of this year, with construction of its international terminal slated for completion by September-October.