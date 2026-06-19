What Destinations Can You Fly To From The New Noida Airport?

The long-awaited Noida International Airport in Jewar officially began flight operations on June 15. Positioned as one of Asia's largest aviation projects, the airport is expected to ease pressure on Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport while opening up new travel possibilities. For residents of Noida, Greater Noida and western Uttar Pradesh, this development goes beyond convenience - it brings shorter travel times, improved connectivity and a more accessible gateway to domestic destinations. Here is everything travellers need to know about routes, facilities, and what makes this airport significant.

Destinations You Can Fly To

The airport has already begun operations with connections to a handful of important domestic cities. Travellers can currently fly to:

Amritsar

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Jammu

Navi Mumbai

These routes are expected to cater to a wide mix of passengers, including business travellers, students, and professionals. More destinations are likely to be added in the coming months as operations expand.

A Faster Route To The Taj Mahal

One of the biggest advantages of the new airport is its proximity to Agra. Located around 139 kilometres from the Taj Mahal, the airport offers a significantly shorter travel time for tourists. Thanks to the Yamuna Expressway, the journey can take approximately two hours. In comparison, travelling from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to Agra often takes more than three hours, depending on traffic conditions. This makes the new airport a convenient entry point for those planning a visit to one of India's most iconic landmarks.

Flights And Airlines

At present, Akasa Air and IndiGo are operating flights from Noida International Airport. As the airport scales up, more airlines and routes are expected to be introduced, further strengthening connectivity.

Travellers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest schedules and route updates, as timings and availability may change.

A Multimodal Facility

The Noida International Airport has been developed with a long-term vision of creating a major transport hub. It is designed as a multimodal facility, integrating air travel with road connectivity and other transport systems. This approach is expected to enhance accessibility and support regional development across western Uttar Pradesh and beyond.

225 Million Passenger Capacity After Completion

Spread across approximately 1,334 hectares, the airport is being developed in four phases.

In its first phase, the airport can handle up to 12 million passengers annually. This phase includes essential infrastructure such as a runway, an integrated terminal, and an air traffic control tower.

Once fully completed, it is expected to have five runways and a capacity to handle up to 225 million passengers every year. This ambitious scale positions it among the largest airports in the world.

Shopping And Dining At The Airport

The airport experience goes beyond flights, with a range of shopping and dining options available for travellers.

Shopping

Passengers can explore stores located across various sections of the airport, including the domestic departure areas and arrival hall. These offer travel essentials, accessories, toys, perfumes, cosmetics and packaged food items, making it easy to pick up last-minute necessities or souvenirs.

Food And Beverages

There are multiple dining options catering to different tastes and schedules. Travellers can choose from hot meals, quick snacks and beverages at outlets such as Chai Point, Costa Coffee, Flying Bites, KFC, Smoor, Subway and Urban Food Market. Whether you are looking for a quick coffee before boarding or a full meal after landing, there are several choices available.

A New Air Travel Hub For The NCR

With its growing network of routes and modern infrastructure, the Noida International Airport is set to become a key gateway for the region. Its location and future expansion plans could make it a preferred option for both domestic and international travel.

With inputs from Tanushka Dutta