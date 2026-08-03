'Living Nostradamus' Claims Two 2026 Predictions Have Come True, Warns Of Another Conflict

Athos Salome, a 39-year-old Brazilian mystic commonly referred to as the "Living Nostradamus", claims that two of his major predictions for 2026 have already come true, and now he is urging the world to prepare for a third, far more disturbing event, the New York Post reported. Salome, who previously gained attention for allegedly predicting events like the COVID-19 pandemic and the death of Queen Elizabeth II, recently reviewed his forecast for the year.

He claimed that his first fulfilled prophecy was the escalation of Middle East conflict, specifically peaking tensions between Israel and Iran surrounding nuclear development.

His second prophecy was for the Football World Cup 2026, which apparently also came true, as he stated that he predicted Spain winning the World Cup, pointing to his prior vision that the champion would wear "colours of fire".

Although critics say that he initially listed several potential nations, the self-proclaimed seer insists Spain was his primary pick.

"While many psychics and commentators around the world were predicting Portugal or other nations to lift the trophy, I identified the finalists and repeatedly emphasised Spain as the most likely champion," he told media outlet Tyla. "The outcome has now reflected those predictions."

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What's his next prophecy?

With these two events supposedly validated, Salome is sounding the alarm on his third prediction, which is a major clash between Russia and NATO in the Arctic Circle.

He warns that rapidly melting polar ice is exposing valuable energy reserves and crucial shipping routes, turning the frozen northern frontier into a dangerous geopolitical battleground.

With military deployments rising in the region, Salome fears the situation could escalate into a direct global conflict.

"The most recent interceptions indicate that Russia is moving missile systems to strategic areas in the Arctic," he told the media outlet.

"This increases the likelihood of direct confrontations with NATO during the ice melt in 2026, a time when new shipping routes and energy reserves could play a crucial role."

He also issued a warning of potential conflict in the Sahel in Africa.

"With the rise of extremist groups in northern regions of Niger, I believe that the area could become a scene of indirect confrontation between nations seeking to preserve their influence after the departure of Western troops," he said as quoted.

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How does he make predictions?

He revealed that his approach combines symbolic analysis, long-term pattern observation and his studies in Kabbalah.

"I look for cycles, synchronicities and elements that, in my experience, often precede major events. These impressions are then weighed against real-world developments before I share any public conclusion," he said as quoted.

Reflecting on accuracy, he admitted, "I also believe it's important to say that no predictive method is infallible. Predictions are interpretations, not certainties."

"When you make a public prediction weeks in advance - especially when most opinions point elsewhere - and the outcome unfolds as anticipated, it reinforces confidence in the work behind it."

"But I always see each correct prediction as a responsibility rather than a trophy."