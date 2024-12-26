Living Nostradamus' Chilling Prediction For 2025: "Out-Of-Control AI"

A Brazilian parapsychologist nicknamed the "Living Nostradamus" has made a series of bold predictions for the year 2025, including the development of genetically modified humans, the potential for AI to spiral out of control, and the possibility of establishing contact with extraterrestrial life.

Brazilian figure Athos Salome who has gained attention for his predictions of global events including the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, shared his forecasts for 2025 with the Daily Star.

Mr Salome shared with the outlet that, by 2025, genetically modified humans will be revealed to the world. He stated that scientists, in collaboration with governments and corporations, have been "quietly" using advanced technologies to create 'perfected' individuals- smarter, stronger, and more disease-resistant than the average person. He predicted that the first such cases would emerge from Asian countries.

Mr Salome also stated that by 2025, artificial intelligence (AI) will reach a point of "no return," with AI systems making "irreversible decisions" in critical areas such as transportation and cybersecurity.

He further claimed that the new year will be when authorities finally disclose the existence of extraterrestrial life, including proof of microbial life on Mars. However, he suggested that countries like China, Russia, and the US would conceal this information, while private entities, including Elon Musk's SpaceX, might play a role in the revelation.

In the interview, Mr Salome also discussed the potential devastating effects of the global energy crisis, mass surveillance by governments using implantable chips under the guise of health and security, unprecedented climate disasters linked to geoengineering, and the exposure of secret military operations.

Known for his cryptic statements, the self-proclaimed seer has made a series of bold claims ranging from technological innovations to geopolitical turmoil.

