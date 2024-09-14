'Living Nostradamus' Claims Four Prophecies Fulfilled, Predicts More Unforeseen Events

The asteroid, named 'God of Chaos,' was predicted by Salome and has now been confirmed by NASA.

Athos Salome, known as the 'Living Nostradamus,' has claimed that four of his forecasts have become reality in 2024, including a looming asteroid threat, according to The Daily Star. This 36-year-old Brazilian parapsychologist has been celebrated for accurate predictions regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, Elon Musk buying Twitter (now X), and the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The latest warning by Salome coincides with the recent confirmation by NASA over the asteroid now dubbed 'God of Chaos.' According to the Near-Earth Object Observations Programme, the gigantic asteroid that Salome had predicted would be a concern in July is expected to come close to Earth this Sunday. As Salome's past predictions start to materialise, his reputation as a psychic grows, leading to a whole Pandora's box of questions about the validity and consequences of his predictions.

Speaking to the Daily Star, the Brazilian seer insists he isn't seeking praise or "unnecessary personal accolades," he just wants public validation of his realised visions.

Athos admitted: "I have noticed that, on several occasions, my predictions are appropriated by other individuals (not clairvoyants or paranormal experts) who present themselves as the originators of these ideas."

"On 28 July this year, I posted a video in my Instagram stories again about the asteroid, predicting that NASA would make an announcement in September, confirming that the asteroid would enter a collision course with Earth by November. My predictions are not coincidences. They are grounded and come true," he told the Daily Star.

Low and behold NASA has confirmed its Near-Earth Object Observations Program has been monitoring a huge asteroid dubbed 'God of Chaos'. It's expected to brush past us at a mere 620,000 miles away on Sunday.

The beginning of World War 3

Athos Salome has warned that World War 3 won't start in Ukraine or Gaza but will start in the disputed waters of the South China Sea through "some surprise event or a catastrophic cyber attack," as per the Daily Star report.

Talking about the natural disasters, Athos told the news portal: "In September of 2024 real events supported these expectations with typhoon Yagi, which affected and brought a large amount of damages to these parts of the world.

"The typhoon had winds in excess of 93 mph causing devastating floods and landslides with casualties and major destruction of structures. I said that more and worse cases of the event would occur, and going by the observed natural disasters this year, I was right.

"The increase of these events deepens the discussion on climate change and the poor readiness of countries for the consequences of climate change."