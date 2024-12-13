'Living Nostradamus' Warns Of Imminent World War III Triggered By 'Global System Collapse'

Athos Salome, known as the 'Living Nostradamus,' who has claimed in the past that four of his forecasts have become reality in 2024, including a looming asteroid threat. Now This 36-year-old Brazilian parapsychologist has predicted that he thinks World War Three is coming sooner than we think-but perhaps not in the way we'd expect, according to Daily Star.

Athos, who clearly predicted the Covid-19 pandemic, Elon Musk buying Twitter (now X), and the death of Queen Elizabeth II, has made a few predictions regarding the ongoing tensions around the world. He has previously suggested there might be a war coming over the next year. With conflicts in the Middle East and Russia and growing Western participation, the world now seems to be edging closer to war. However, Salome has hinted towards a battle of technology, rather than on the field.

According to Salome's earlier forecasts, there would be numerous signs of war by the end of 2024. However, this might be more online than initially thought.

Salome told Daily Star, "This is not just a war of men, but of machines, and in this aspect what comes next. Russia has reached new levels of aggression towards Ukraine, firing an Oreshnik supersonic missile towards the city of Dnipro. At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia is ready to protect itself 'by any measure.'

"Loose talk and the employment of high-technology equipment to engage in the conflict are therefore without a doubt raising the sentiments of escalating the war."