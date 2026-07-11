CCTV Shows Final Moments Of Noida Engineer Who Died After Falling Into Open Drain

CCTV footage has surfaced showing the last moments of engineer Aryan, 28, who died after falling into an open drain in Noida near Delhi on Thursday.

Aryan died after falling into a drain in Noida's Sector 57 while he was on his way to work in Sector 58.

The footage shows Aryan wading through a waterlogged road amid heavy rain on Thursday morning. He is seen walking on the edge of the road when his foot suddenly slips. He falls into the open drain, which was about three feet deep.

According to initial findings, one of the slabs covering the drain was allegedly unstable, which caused him to fall. People present at the spot pulled him out after a lot of effort and gave him CPR.

He was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

In the video, another person is seen rushing to help but steps back, apparently due to an electric shock. It is still not clear whether Aryan died due to electrocution.

Aryan's family has blamed the Noida Authority for alleged negligence, saying the drain was left open and unprotected. Local residents have also raised concerns over the prevalence of such open drains across the city.

The incident has triggered public outrage and panic in the area.

Meanwhile, a blame game has begun between the Noida Authority and the electricity department.

Authority officials claim that current spread into the water from a pole located right next to the drain, and that Aryan collapsed after coming in contact with it. The electricity department, however, has outright denied any electrocution. It called it entirely a case of waterlogging and negligence regarding the open drain.