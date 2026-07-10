27-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Deep Open Drain In Noida

A 28-year-old man died after falling into an open drain in Noida on Thursday amid heavy rainfall that caused widespread disruption across the city and neighbouring Ghaziabad. The victim has been identified as Aryan, son of Sanjay Kumar.

According to police, he was 28 years old and a resident of Village Chaura in Noida's Sector 22. He fell into a drain in Sector 57 while on his way to work in Sector 58. A co-worker, Shubham, took him to the District Hospital in Sector 39, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The Sector 58 Police Station registered the case and completed inquest proceedings.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further legal action is under way.

Aryan's family has blamed the Noida Authority for alleged negligence, saying the drain was left open and unprotected. Local residents have raised concerns over the prevalence of such open drains across the city, and the incident has triggered public outrage and panic in the area.

The tragedy occurred as heavy rainfall disrupted normal life in Noida and adjoining areas of Ghaziabad. The downpour led to widespread waterlogging, traffic snarls, and infrastructure damage. In Noida, severe waterlogging was reported in Sectors 16, 33, and 12, with water reaching knee-deep levels in places.

Pedestrians and two-wheeler riders faced difficulties moving through flooded stretches. Several motorcycles and scooters stalled after water entered their exhausts, forcing riders to push them. Some commuters walked along roadside dividers to cross inundated roads.

Heavy traffic congestion occurred during morning peak hours near the Botanical Garden area, where hundreds of cars, buses, and two-wheelers moved slowly or remained stranded. A police officer said personnel were deployed to regulate movement and ease the flow of traffic caused by the increased congestion from the rain.

In Sector 63, a boundary wall of a company collapsed due to the rainfall. No injuries were reported. In Ghaziabad, the district administration declared a holiday for government schools because of the heavy rainfall.

One of the more serious incidents took place in Vasundhara Sector 13, where a section of road caved in beside an under-construction basement following continuous rain. A parked car and a scooter fell into the pit, and a nearby electricity pole tilted into the crater. No one was injured, but both vehicles were extensively damaged.