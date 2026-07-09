Laid Off After 14 Years, 56-Year-Old Now Delivers Parcels To Make Ends Meet

A 56-year-old man from Noida who lost his corporate job after 14 years is now working as a Porter delivery partner, according to a viral LinkedIn post that has sparked conversations about layoffs, ageism and the realities of India's gig economy.

A Routine Delivery That Became An Emotional Conversation

The story was shared by social entrepreneur Kiran Verma, who said he had booked a Porter delivery to send an urgent letter within Noida. What he expected to be a routine pickup turned into a memorable conversation with the delivery partner.

According to Verma, the man, identified as Manoj, climbed the stairs to collect the package despite some difficulty. During their conversation, he reportedly said, "Aaj kaam hi nahi tha, wait kar raha tha kaam ke liye" (There was no work today. I was waiting for work).

From Corporate Office To Gig Work

Verma said Manoj told him he had worked in the administration department of Tata AIA Life Insurance for 14 years before being laid off in 2023. He claimed he had struggled to find another job because of his age and health concerns, forcing him to take up delivery work to earn a living.

When asked about losing his job, Manoj reportedly compared experienced employees to curry leaves.

"Beta jab sabzi banate hai toh curry leaf sabse pehle daalte hai, par jab sabzi khate hai toh sabse pehle curry nikalte hai," he said, suggesting that experienced workers are valued when needed but discarded afterwards. Verma clarified that he could not independently verify the circumstances of the layoff or assess Manoj's work performance.

The post quickly gained traction on LinkedIn, drawing reactions from professionals and recruiters. Porter also responded publicly, thanking Verma for appreciating the efforts of its delivery partners. However, the company did not comment on Manoj's personal circumstances.

Many social media users said the story reflected the challenges experienced professionals face after layoffs, particularly when trying to re-enter the workforce later in life. Others praised Manoj's resilience and said his experience highlighted the growing dependence on gig work among older workers.

(Disclaimer: This story is based on a viral LinkedIn post and subsequent public responses. NDTV has not independently verified the claims made by the individuals mentioned in the post.)