Microsoft Layoffs: Here's How Much Money Ex-Employees Could Receive

Microsoft Layoffs: Losing a job is never easy. But for thousands of Microsoft employees shown the door this week, the landing may be softer than most.

After announcing another major round of layoffs affecting around 4,800 employees, or about 2.1 per cent of its global workforce, Microsoft has unveiled one of the most generous severance packages currently seen in the technology industry. While the layoffs have reignited concerns over AI-led restructuring across Silicon Valley, the benefits being offered to affected employees have drawn just as much attention.

Some employees in the United States could receive up to 39 weeks of base salary, continued stock vesting and healthcare coverage, depending on their role and years of service.

What Exactly Will Employees Receive?

The package is not the same for everyone. It depends largely on an employee's seniority and tenure at Microsoft.

According to severance documents reviewed by Business Insider, most affected US employees will first remain on Microsoft's payroll for at least 60 days, receiving their regular base pay during that period.

After that, additional severance kicks in.

Employees at internal levels 64 and below will receive one week of base pay for every six months of service.

Those at levels 65 to 67 will receive two weeks of base pay for every six months worked.

For long-serving employees, the payout can rise to a maximum of 39 weeks of salary, roughly equivalent to nine months' pay. Executives at level 68 and above are covered under a separate compensation plan.

Salary Isn't The Only Benefit

Microsoft's exit package extends beyond cash compensation.

Eligible employees will continue to receive stock vesting for six to twelve months, depending on their years of service. This is significant because stock awards often make up a substantial portion of compensation for Microsoft employees.

The company is also providing six months of paid healthcare coverage, followed by the option to continue coverage for another year under COBRA (Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act) by paying the required premiums.

Combined, these benefits are designed to give employees time to search for new jobs without immediately losing healthcare or equity compensation.

How Does It Compare With Other Tech Giants?

Microsoft's package stands out in an industry that has witnessed repeated waves of layoffs over the past few years.

According to Business Insider, Salesforce has previously offered between nine and 30 weeks of base pay, Oracle has provided up to 26 weeks, while Meta's earlier layoffs included 16 weeks of salary plus two additional weeks for every year of service.

That makes Microsoft's maximum payout among the more generous severance packages announced recently by a major technology company.

Why Is Microsoft Cutting Jobs?

The layoffs come even as Microsoft continues to report strong financial performance.

The company says the restructuring is aimed at simplifying its organisational structure, reducing management layers and reallocating resources toward strategic priorities, particularly artificial intelligence.

The latest cuts have hit Microsoft's commercial sales division and Xbox gaming business the hardest. Around 1,600 Xbox employees are expected to be affected as the company reshapes parts of its gaming operations.

Microsoft has stressed that the layoffs are not simply about replacing people with AI. Chief People Officer Amy Coleman told employees the company is adapting to rapid changes in technology, customer expectations and business models, requiring a different organisational structure.

The Layoffs Come Months After A Retirement Offer

Interestingly, many details of the current severance package resemble Microsoft's first-ever Voluntary Retirement Program, announced earlier this year for eligible long-serving US employees.

That programme also offered payouts ranging from eight to 39 weeks of salary, along with extended stock vesting and healthcare benefits. However, retirees were eligible for significantly longer healthcare support-up to five years in some cases-making the voluntary package even more attractive than the current layoff benefits.

A Broader Trend Across Big Tech

Microsoft is far from alone. As technology companies pour billions of dollars into AI infrastructure, many are simultaneously cutting jobs in other parts of their businesses. Investors are increasingly demanding that companies balance record spending on artificial intelligence with tighter cost controls.

Microsoft itself plans to spend heavily on AI infrastructure this year, even as it trims parts of its workforce. Similar restructuring exercises have also been seen at Amazon, Meta and several other large technology firms.

For the employees leaving Microsoft, the generous severance package offers financial breathing room. But it also underscores a new reality in the AI era: even some of the world's most valuable technology companies are reshaping their workforces faster than ever.