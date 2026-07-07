"The Job Search Can Wait": Laid-Off Xbox Employee's Heartfelt Advice To Colleagues

A former Xbox employee has shared an emotional message on LinkedIn after Microsoft announced sweeping layoffs that will eliminate around 3,200 jobs across its gaming division. Mitch Rohrer, who worked as a Senior Digital Marketing Xbox In-Product Campaign Manager, revealed that he was among those affected by the cuts. While acknowledging his own job loss, Rohrer said his biggest concern was for colleagues who had devoted years-some more than a decade-to the company and were now facing an uncertain future.

"I'll be okay, but I'm worried," he wrote, reflecting on the impact the layoffs would have on longtime employees and their families.

In his post, Rohrer offered support to those affected, encouraging former coworkers to reach out if they needed help making new professional connections. Drawing from his own experience with redundancy, he advised them not to feel pressured to immediately begin searching for another job.

Instead, he urged colleagues to take time to process the sudden change, lean on family and friends, take a break if possible, and prioritize rest before starting the next chapter of their careers.

"Having been through a layoff before, I highly recommend you take time to breath. Connect with family and friends, take that vacation you always wanted to, and rest. The resume and job search can begin next week. Reflect, recover, and come back even better than before," he wrote.

The layoffs are part of a major restructuring effort within Microsoft's gaming business. The shake-up, described by Xbox leadership as one of the most significant changes in the division's history, is also expected to involve the sale or spin-off of several studios as the company reshapes its gaming operations.