Falling Debris Puts 400 Families In Greater Noida's Janata Flats At Risk

Built just 16 years ago, the Janata Flats in Sector MU-1 of Greater Noida have become a growing safety concern for more than 400 families living there.

Residents say the condition of the government residential complex has deteriorated rapidly, with the situation becoming particularly dangerous during the monsoon season.

Plaster has been peeling off walls, while chhajjas (balconies) have been frequently collapsing, turning the housing complex into a potential hazard.

The danger was again evident on Thursday when a large portion of a chhajja came crashing down during rainfall, damaging a parked car and motorcycle. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage.

NDTV spoke to Brahmdev Sharma, the resident whose vehicles were hit in the incident.

"The chhajja fell suddenly and completely smashed my motorcycle and car. We are terrified now. Every day, we fear something might fall on our families," said Sharma.

Residents say such incidents have become increasingly common, especially during the rainy season.

RWA official Gopal Pathak said recurring collapses have heightened fears among residents.

"Conditions get worse during the monsoon. Lately, multiple chhajjas have fallen. We are extremely worried about the safety of women and children," said Pathak.

A woman resident, who requested anonymity, recounted a similar incident that occurred a few days ago.

"A part of the chhajja fell on my house and damaged the tin shed I had installed for protection. My children were standing nearby and got injured by the falling debris. We are living in constant fear," she said.

Locals blame poor construction quality and the lack of maintenance by the Greater Noida Authority for the worsening condition of the flats. Many residents have installed tin sheds outside their homes in an attempt to protect themselves and their vehicles from falling debris.

Expressing frustration over what residents describe as prolonged inaction by the authorities, local RWA official Kuldeep Tiwari said repeated complaints have failed to yield any response.

"We have made several complaints to the Greater Noida Authority, but nobody is listening. More than 10 to 12 chhajjas have already fallen. If immediate action is not taken, all residents will come together and gherao the authority," warned Tiwari.

The Janata Flats were allotted by the Greater Noida Authority in 2010 as 30-metre flats. Residents say many of them invested their life savings in these homes and never expected the buildings to deteriorate so quickly.

With no repair work in sight, anxiety continues to grow among families, particularly those with children and elderly members, who fear that another collapse could lead to serious injuries or worse.