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Hyderabad Couple Goes Missing In Switzerland. They Took Crores From Investors

The missing couple, Pabba Chandrasekhar (51) - a businessman, and his wife, Swapna (42) - a homemaker, had left for their Switzerland holiday on June 22, their daughter, Shreya, said.

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Hyderabad Couple Goes Missing In Switzerland. They Took Crores From Investors
No formal charges of cheating had been announced by the police.
  • Businessman Pabba Chandrasekhar and wife Swapna went missing during a Switzerland trip
  • The couple left Hyderabad on June 22 and ceased communication after July 8
  • Authorities probe if couple fled after collecting Rs 50 crore from investors
Are there any updates on the investigation into their financial activities?
Hyderabad:

A businessman and his wife from Hyderabad, who went for a holiday in Switzerland nearly three weeks ago, have been reported to be missing, with the police probing allegations that the pair may have fled the country after collecting large sums of money from investors.

The missing couple, Pabba Chandrasekhar (51) - a businessman, and his wife, Swapna (42) - a homemaker, had left for their Switzerland holiday on June 22, their daughter, Shreya, said. They initially remained in touch with relatives, but stopped communicating after July 8. Repeated attempts by their family to reach them failed, as both their mobile phones were switched off or out of coverage area.

Concerned over the prolonged silence, their daughter (23), who is a software professional, approached the police, who registered a missing persons case and launched an investigation.

Investigators are verifying the couple's travel itinerary, immigration records and financial transactions to determine their exact whereabouts and whether they entered Switzerland as claimed.

Police are also examining allegations that Chandrasekhar and his wife collected nearly Rs 50 crore from more than 60 people over the past few years, promising attractive returns and citing various personal and business needs. 

No formal charges of cheating had been announced by the police.

Officials emphasised that the missing persons case remains under investigation and that all possibilities, including voluntary disappearance and financial fraud, are being explored. 

Police have appealed to anyone with information regarding the couple's movements to come forward.

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