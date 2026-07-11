Flood-Like Situation In Jammu And Kashmir After Heavy Rainfall, 25 Rescued

The water levels rose sharply in rivers, streams and low-lying areas as intense rain triggered a flood-like situation in Mendhar sub-division of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The daily normal life has been severely disrupted in several villages due to continues heavy rainfall in Mendhar area. The overflowing water in Mendhar is entering the houses and submerging the agricultural fields.

The situation worsened when reports emerged of people stranded in waterlogged areas. Acting swiftly, police teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

Around 25 people were safely evacuated from affected areas.

Sub District Magistrate (SDM), Mendhar Imran Rashid said the intense rain had created flood-like conditions across the sub-division.

"About 25 people have been rescued so far. Several fields have been submerged and water has entered some houses. The administration is closely monitoring the situation and people have been advised to remain cautious," he said.

Panic gripped the area as the rain continued through the day. Officials fear further damage if the weather does not improve.

The administration said monitoring has been intensified in vulnerable pockets and relief and rescue teams remain on standby. Authorities have urged residents living near rivers and streams to avoid unnecessary travel and to contact the control room in case of emergency.