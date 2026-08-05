Video: Content Creator Sourav Joshi Books Entire IndiGo Flight For Underprivileged Children Flying For The First Time

Content creator Sourav Joshi recently booked an entire flight for a group of underprivileged school children, giving many of them their first-ever experience of flying. The heartwarming gesture was shared in a vlog on YouTube, where Joshi and his wife, Avantika, documented the children's special day from start to finish.

The vlog begins with a bus full of schoolchildren arriving at Joshi's home before the group leaves for Pantnagar Airport in Haldwani. Joshi revealed that he had booked the entire IndiGo flight for the children. The excitement was impossible to miss. As the children boarded the flight, many said they could not believe they were finally sitting inside an airplane.

Sourav Joshi's Special Flight For Underprivileged Children

Avantika also shared glimpses of the day on Instagram. She said the day began with a visit to a temple to seek blessings before the group headed to the airport. The children received their boarding passes and even got a special welcome at the airport before boarding the flight.

She also shared that the children were nervous and scared during take-off because it was their first time flying. She and Sourav kept talking to them throughout the journey to help them feel comfortable and enjoy the experience. Some children were especially anxious during landing, but the couple stayed by their side.

After landing at Noida International Airport, the group travelled by bus to a restaurant where everyone enjoyed a hearty meal. They later visited a gaming arcade, played games, ate pizzas and spent time exploring the venue together.

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The day ended with the children travelling back to Haldwani by bus. Sourav and Avantika personally dropped them home before finally returning to their own house at around 4 am.

The thoughtful gesture won widespread appreciation online. One user wrote, "This is just so beautiful and full of love! Seeing those absolute joys and bright smiles on the kids' faces truly melts the heart."

Another commented, "Bahut khushi hui. Aap sab bahut pyara kaam kar rahe ho."

One user wrote, "Ye aapne bahut hi accha kaam kiya jo gareeb baccho ke sapno ko bhi udaan di."

The simple day trip turned into a lifelong memory for the children, many of whom experienced the joy of air travel for the very first time.