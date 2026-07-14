YouTuber Sourav Joshi Backtracks On E20 Fuel Economy Drop Claims, Explains Why

YouTuber and vlogger Sourav Joshi recently stated that the drop in mileage of his Mercedes-Benz SUV was due to an "engine issue," after initially blaming E20 petrol. His stance has changed since Mercedes-Benz India clarified that all their BS VI petrol vehicles are compatible with E20 fuel. The timing of this clarification is significant, given the ongoing debate surrounding the issue.

Sourav Joshi's Fresh Statement

"We visited the Mercedes service centre, and they found that there was an issue with the engine, which was causing the low mileage. I apologise for the misunderstanding regarding E20 petrol," Sourav Joshi said in a recent post on X. Adding to it, the vlogger clarified that he never had the intention to spread incorrect information or hurt sentiments.

Further clarifying his stance, he said, "I have trimmed that part accordingly," referring to the original statement in the initial video. However, the clip with his statement is still circulating on social media, gaining significant attention from netizens.

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Sourav Joshi's Previous Claim

In one of his vlogs, Sourav Joshi had claimed that the mileage of his Mercedes-Benz SUV had dropped from 17 kmpl to 5 kmpl in just two days. In the YouTube video, the social media influencer showed the mileage on the instrument cluster of his German vehicle.

At the time, Joshi blamed the fuel available at local filling stations. He said, "This is what has happened because of ethanol." Elaborating on the subject, he claimed that a full tank of fuel earlier yielded a mileage of around 800 km, which has now dropped to an estimated 490 km.

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He also said that he was worried about the potential damage to the engine in the SUV. "I don't know when this car will break down... Nowadays, I'm so scared of refilling petrol," he said.

Mercedes-Benz's Advisory

In response to growing public concern, Mercedes-Benz India issued a formal advisory addressing the claims made by the vlogger.

Also Read: YouTuber Sourav Joshi Blames E20 Petrol For Mileage Drop; Mercedes-Benz Issues Clarifications

The statement reads, "At Mercedes-Benz, customer safety, vehicle reliability and performance are of paramount importance to us. All Mercedes-Benz petrol BS VI vehicles are materially compatible with E20 fuel and certified accordingly by relevant authorities. We are happy to support customers for any technical queries. Mercedes-Benz remains committed to sustainable mobility."