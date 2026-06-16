Noida International Airport Opens, But Distance From Delhi Sparks Online Debate

The newly opened Noida International Airport in Jewar has generated excitement across the National Capital Region (NCR), but it has also triggered discussion about connectivity, travel times, and costs. While people are celebrating the infrastructure milestone, people on social media are pointing out a key challenge: for a large section of Delhi residents, Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) remains the more convenient option. The airport is expected to be a major boost for residents of Noida, Greater Noida, and western Uttar Pradesh. However, travelers based in Delhi say reaching Jewar can still be a lengthy journey.

Many users have shared their travel experiences online, noting that the drive from central Delhi to the airport can take anywhere between 90 minutes and over two hours, depending on traffic. For example, the 78-km journey between AIIMS and the airport can take around 100 minutes during peak hours.

Internet users and frequent flyers say that while the route via the Yamuna Expressway is relatively straightforward, the overall travel time makes Jewar less attractive than IGI for many Delhi-based passengers.

See a few reactions here:

Travel time is not the only issue being debated. Some users point out that long-distance cab fares and Yamuna Expressway toll charges could reduce any savings passengers might gain from cheaper airfares. According to airline executives, domestic landing fees at Jewar are significantly higher than those at Delhi's IGI Airport. This has led to questions about whether airlines will be able to keep ticket prices competitive as operations expand.

Responding to concerns raised online, Noida International Airport said connectivity improvements are an integral part of the airport's broader development plan.

"Hello, thank you for sharing your feedback. Improving connectivity to Noida International Airport is an important part of the overall development plan, and we look forward to welcoming passengers through multiple transport options. For the latest updates, please follow our official channels and website," the airport said.

Major Connectivity Projects Lined Up

As discussions continue online, many users argued that the airport's long-term success will depend heavily on how quickly supporting transport infrastructure is completed. Several major connectivity projects are currently planned or under development, including: