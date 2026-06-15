AC Bus, Elevated Roads Planned To Cut Delhi To Jewar Airport Travel Time

Travelling from Delhi to the Noida International Airport could soon become easier. The Delhi government is planning a direct AC bus service to Jewar Airport, while the Centre is working on a series of elevated road projects aimed at improving connectivity and reducing travel time across key NCR corridors.

With Noida International Airport expected to serve passengers from across the National Capital Region, authorities are focusing on strengthening both public transport and road links to the airport. The push is aimed not only at improving airport access but also at easing travel for thousands of daily commuters across Delhi, Noida, Faridabad and other NCR cities.

Direct Delhi-Jewar AC Bus Route In The Works

According to Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) officials, a Delhi-Jewar route is among several new interstate corridors being planned for 12-metre AC buses.

The proposed service is expected to provide a direct public transport option for airport-bound passengers while also benefiting daily commuters travelling across the NCR.

Officials said route planning has been carried out keeping in mind passenger demand, traffic flow and regional connectivity needs. The aim is to improve service frequency, reduce travel time and strengthen last-mile connectivity.

New Interstate Routes Planned Across NCR

The Delhi-Jewar route is part of a wider expansion of interstate bus connectivity being planned by DTC.

Other routes in the pipeline include:

Delhi-Rewari

Delhi-Karnal

Delhi-Rohtak

Delhi-Alwar

Nanaksar Delhi-Ghaziabad Bus Terminal

Officials said the proposed routes are expected to improve connectivity between Delhi and major towns in Haryana and Rajasthan while offering more convenient travel options for NCR commuters.

Elevated Roads Planned To Improve Airport Access

Alongside the proposed bus network, the Centre is planning key road infrastructure projects aimed at improving access to the airport region and reducing congestion across the NCR.

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra said the Centre and the Delhi government are working together to make Delhi congestion-free.

Among the projects under discussion are:

Elevated corridor from Sarai Kale Khan to Sohna

Elevated corridor from Faridabad to Jewar

A Rs 650-crore elevated road project through Kalindi Kunj

The projects are expected to improve connectivity between Delhi and the rapidly developing Jewar airport region while easing traffic on key NCR routes.

Rs 650-Crore Kalindi Kunj Project Explained

According to the minister, the proposed elevated road through Kalindi Kunj is expected to make travel between Delhi, Noida and Faridabad largely signal-free.

Officials believe the project could significantly reduce congestion and improve travel times for commuters moving between the three cities, while also making journeys towards the airport region smoother.

Why Jewar Airport Connectivity Matters

As passenger traffic to and from Noida International Airport grows, seamless connectivity is expected to become increasingly important.

A direct AC bus service could provide an affordable public transport option for travellers, while the proposed elevated road corridors are aimed at making road journeys faster and more efficient.

The measures are also expected to benefit thousands of daily commuters by improving connectivity across some of the NCR's busiest travel corridors.