On Camera, LPG Tanker Goes Out Of Control, Crashes Into UP Toll Booth, 5 Killed

Five persons were killed and several others injured after a tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) exploded after crashing into a toll booth in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi. The crash took place around 6:40 AM on June 26, with the CCTV footage surfacing this morning.

The 24-second video shows two tankers approaching the toll booth when one of them suddenly loses control, hits a divider and crashes into the toll plaza.

Gas then leaked from the crashed tanker, triggering a massive explosion. Moments later, thick smoke engulfed the area.

The flames were reportedly so intense that they were visible from about two kilometres away.

A police officer said that all fire brigade units in the district, along with civil police personnel, were deployed to control the blaze.

The driver, reportedly identified as 40-year-old Dharmendra Dubey, and a toll plaza employee, Alok, were killed on the spot.

Several other toll plaza workers were also seriously injured and rushed to the hospital. Three of them died later.

Vehicles were briefly allowed to pass through the toll plaza without charge to prevent traffic congestion.

A technical team has been formed to investigate the accident.