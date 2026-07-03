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On Camera, LPG Tanker Goes Out Of Control, Crashes Into UP Toll Booth, 5 Killed

The flames were reportedly so intense that they were visible from about two kilometres away.

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On Camera, LPG Tanker Goes Out Of Control, Crashes Into UP Toll Booth, 5 Killed
The video shows two tankers approaching the toll booth when one of them suddenly loses control
  • Four people died and several others were injured after an LPG tanker exploded in UP's Kaushambi
  • The crash occurred at 6:40 AM on June 26 when the tanker lost control and hit the toll plaza
  • Gas leakage from the tanker caused a massive explosion and thick smoke engulfed the area
Are there any updates on the condition of the injured victims?
New Delhi:

Five persons were killed and several others injured after a tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) exploded after crashing into a toll booth in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi. The crash took place around 6:40 AM on June 26, with the CCTV footage surfacing this morning.

The 24-second video shows two tankers approaching the toll booth when one of them suddenly loses control, hits a divider and crashes into the toll plaza.

Gas then leaked from the crashed tanker, triggering a massive explosion. Moments later, thick smoke engulfed the area.

The flames were reportedly so intense that they were visible from about two kilometres away.

A police officer said that all fire brigade units in the district, along with civil police personnel, were deployed to control the blaze.

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The driver, reportedly identified as 40-year-old Dharmendra Dubey, and a toll plaza employee, Alok, were killed on the spot.

Several other toll plaza workers were also seriously injured and rushed to the hospital. Three of them died later.

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Vehicles were briefly allowed to pass through the toll plaza without charge to prevent traffic congestion.

A technical team has been formed to investigate the accident.

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