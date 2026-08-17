3 Kanwariyas Killed After Bike Collides With Auto-Rickshaw In UP's Prayagraj

Three Kanwariyas were killed here after their speeding motorcycle collided with an auto-rickshaw while they were carrying Ganga water to Varanasi, police said on Monday.

DCP (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Gunawat said the accident occurred late Sunday evening under the Sarai Inayat police station area in Ganga Nagar.

He said Shiv Prakash (20), a Tharwai resident, died on the spot while Ashok Kumar (32), from Phaphamau, and Lallu (40), also from Tharwai, suffered serious injuries. They were rushed to SRN Hospital, where they died during treatment, the DCP said.

According to police, the motorcycle's high speed and slippery road conditions following rain caused the accident, leading the two-wheeler to skid and hit the auto-rickshaw.

Gunawat said police recovered the auto-rickshaw involved in the accident from the spot.

Police said the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the accident and expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased Kanwariyas.

According to police officials, the Kanwar Yatra would continue in Eastern Uttar Pradesh until Shravan Purnima (August 28).

Police said additional security deployment along the route used by pilgrims would be in place till the end of the month to facilitate the devotees' return journey.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)