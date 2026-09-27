Tyre Burst, Then Over 100-Metre Skid: BJP MLA Has Narrow Escape On UP Highway

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Chandrapal Singh was admitted to a hospital in Hapur after his Toyota Fortuner crashed into a pole on the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh following a tyre burst.

A video of the incident, which has since circulated widely on social media, shows a tyre of the vehicle suddenly bursting on the expressway. The car then begins to skid, with rainwater on the road splashing around it. It veers off the carriageway onto an unpaved stretch and keeps skidding at speed before it hits a pole and comes to a halt, having covered a distance of over 100 metres.

Singh, who represents the Debai assembly constituency in Bulandshahr district, and one other person were reportedly injured in the accident.

According to preliminary information, a tyre of the vehicle burst while Singh was returning from Lucknow. The SUV then went out of control and hit a pole near Pota Kabulpur village.

It was not immediately clear whether Singh had been admitted for injuries or for a routine examination. There was no official statement from the police or the BJP on the accident at the time of filing.