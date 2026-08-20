"May God Protect Her": YouTuber As Man Kills Sister, Mentions Her In Post

Prominent Hindi YouTuber Pragya Mishra shared the shocking news of her sister having been shot in Lucknow outside the ICICI Bank branch where she worked, allegedly by the latter's husband who later killed his own sister and himself, around noon on Thursday.

"Just got a call that my sister has been shot in Gomti Nagar... She is in Lohia (hospital in Lucknow). May God protect my sister," read the X post by Pragya Mishra, who has worked with some news TV channels but is best known for running a YouTube channel 'Ulta Chashma' that has over 85 lakh subscribers.

The post, at 1:26 pm, came before the news broke that her sister, Divya Mishra, had died.

Divya and Manas Vajpayee married 12 years ago but had been living separately for over a year, with Divya having filed for divorce last year.

In his WhatsApp status in which he announced he had killed his wife, Manas Vajpayee accused her of cheating on him, and said Pragya (her sister) and Bharat (Pragya's husband) knew "everything".

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Manas, his wife Divya, and the WhatsApp status he put up.

Manas Vajpayee, 38, a State Bank of India (SBI) employee, went to Divya's office and shot her; returned home where he shot his sister who was mentally unwell; and then turned the gun on himself, police said.

Manas killed his 28-year-old sister, Shiva Vajpayee, as he felt she'd have no one to take care of her once he's dead, police said.

A shopowner near Manas Vajpayee's house told NDTV that he had returned home around 12:30 pm. "Manas was in a hurry and sweating profusely. He went inside the house and played Hanuman Chalisa," he said. After seeing his WhatsApp status, this neighbour went inside the house and found Manas dead.

Read: "It Was A Mistake," Says Lucknow Man Who Murdered Father, Chopped His Body