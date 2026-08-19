Raj Kundra Felt 'Suicidal' After Shilpa Shetty Divorce Rumours Broke While He Was In Jail

In a recent interview, businessman-actor Raj Kundra recalled the most difficult phase of his life - his 2021 arrest in the pornography case and the 63 days he spent in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. He said he felt "suicidal" when rumours of divorce from actor and his wife of 16 years, Shilpa Shetty, surfaced while he was in jail.

"I was managing there somehow. One day, news came through the media — it was a rumour, as I later found out — that 'Shilpa Shetty was leaving Raj Kundra' and that we were getting divorced," he told ABP News.

He said he broke down and felt devastated at that time.

"That night I couldn't sleep because I felt like giving up my life. I felt there was no point in living because, for me, there is nothing more important than my wife and my family. I felt like ending my life... Genuinely felt like suicide kar doon," he recalled.

Raj Kundra was relieved when he spoke to Shilpa the following day.

"The next day, I spoke to her on the phone. She said, 'This is rubbish news. I am with you. I trust you. Don't worry about it.' After that call, I got so much courage. I thought, 'Break whatever you want to break. My wife is with me. I can take on the world. I don't care,'" he said.

Survival On Parle-G Biscuits And Water For 63 Days

Reflecting on his time inside Arthur Road Jail, Raj described the prison conditions as extremely difficult, particularly the food, which he said he could barely eat. He recalled surviving largely on Parle-G biscuits and water for 63 days.

Raj claimed that he lost around 17-18 kg during his time in jail.

Raj Kundra's Pornography Case

Raj Kundra was charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act for allegedly distributing/transmitting sexually explicit videos in July 2021. He was arrested by Mumbai Police and was later granted bail in September 2021 by a metropolitan magistrate's court.

After his release from the detention centre, where he spent 63 days, Raj Kundra consciously hid his face under the garb of innovative face masks.

Last year, Raj Kundra participated in Prime Video's reality show The Traitors Season 1 and tried to change the public perception about him.