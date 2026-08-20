"Killed My Wife Who Cheated": Man's WhatsApp Status On Double Murder-Suicide

A man who shot his wife and sister in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow used a popular instant messaging app to tell the world what he had done. His wife had filed for divorce a year ago.

The man, identified as Manas Vajpayee, 38, worked with State Bank of India. His wife, Divya Mishra, was outside an ICICI Bank branch in the city when he approached her and whipped out a gun.

Then he pulled the trigger.

But he was not done yet. He had to head home to kill his sister, Shiva Vajpayee, a differently abled woman.

On his way, he shared a new status update on WhatsApp with a chilling message: "Today I killed my wife as she cheated on me... now I have to kill myself and my sister... her sister Pragya and Bharat nows [sic] everything."

Pragya Mishra, a journalist, is the sister of his wife. Pragya Mishra in a post on X said she got to know about the incident on a call.

"Just now I got a phone call that my sister has been shot in Gomtinagar... She is in Lohia. May God protect my sister..." she said and tagged the UP Police's official handle.

After reaching home, Manas Vajpayee shot dead his sister before he died by suicide. Reports said he killed his sister, 28, because she would not have been left with anyone to care for her.

Manas Vajpayee and Divya Mishra had been married for 12 years. They had no children.