'<i>Kaat Paisa</i>': Why Jackie Shroff Worked For 'Free' On <i>1942: A Love Story</i>

Times were different back in 1994. Romance and patriotism had a very different marination done to them, and that gave birth to a sweeping romantic saga such as Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 1942: A Love Story.

A powerful cast led by Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, and Danny Denzongpa. A musical with songs that acted as characters alongside the leads. Echoes of soulful melodies like Pyaar Hua Chupke Se to the poetic ballad of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga that perfectly encapsulated the wonder of first love. From longing to falling in love - 1942: A Love Story was indeed one, until one of the most impactful characters - Jackie Shroff as freedom fighter Shubhankar - stepped in right at the interval. And that changed the film's course, leading it to become a story of revolution and patriotism.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Jackie Shroff opens up about the memories he has of the film, including how his ankle broke. He also recalls how he and Anil Kapoor did not charge for the film, and how Gen Z today will connect with it as it is all set to re-release in a restored 8K version in theatres tomorrow.

Of Memories And Dedication

Jackie Shroff revisits the decision of not charging for 1942: A Love Story; he reiterates, "Maybe till the end of the film."

He says, "Because I realised giving money for the set that Chopra Saab was planning - Vinod was planning to remove. There were a few houses that he said, 'No, I can't afford it. I can't afford the cost. I want to do it.' I said, 'No, don't do that. I'll pay for it.' And I remember, end of the film, the payout was given, he gave me. He said, 'Yeh tune bola tha na woh ghar nahi hona chahiye. Oh tune paisa diya tha, oh my kaat ta hain, main ne bola kaat.'"

He continues, "Then we had a party also, big grand party, and it was one of the best parties that I could have hosted in my life. It was for Panchamda, Rahul Dev Burman Sahib. All the songs that he had done. That became a big craze, but unfortunately he wasn't there. But we were lucky that we had a birthday party on the sets for him. That's something which is deeply embedded in my heart."

As for the memories, he cannot choose the first or last day, as he wistfully recalls how it was a bed of the most memorable stories that shaped up as the film progressed. Interestingly, he adds how his ankle broke and he did not even realise it back then.

Jackie Shroff continues, "But I remember the first day of my shoot, my ankle broke. So I didn't know it was broken. First day, 15 days schedule. So Anil Kapoor Sahab, Manisha Ji, Vinod Chopra, the whole gang. I was hanging around and in the bed and someone came. My assistant director came and said, 'Yeh aaya hai, kuch samaan hai aap ke per ke liye. Kuch cream or oil it was, woh lagaya.' Then there was this grandfather rota bhi banaya, ek feet by ek feet ka rota, aur jaala chaar inch. Niche se jalaya aur phir woh rote ko per ke upar hi turn kiya. Uske upar cream lagaya aur aaj tak bhaag raha hoon. (He came with some items for my leg — some cream or oil, which was applied. Then there was this grandfather who made a ‘rota' (a kind of clay or earthen disc), one foot by one foot in size, with a mesh of four inches. It was lit from below, and then the rota was turned directly onto my leg. Cream was applied over it, and since then I've been running)."

Is The Current Generation Missing Out On Anything?

The idea of a large-scale film has shifted gears by leaps and bounds today. While 1942: A Love Story was a grand spectacle on the celluloid, with its dreamy frames and impactful storytelling, somewhere maybe the romance is missing out in today's films. Or perhaps the grandeur of a musical spectacle such as the Vidhu Vinod Chopra film.

But Jackie Shroff begs to differ as he says that the current generation is not missing out on anything.

He says, "It's a universal thing. Today's generation or the generations to come, or the generations now, or the generations beyond. Loyalty, love, loving your Mother Earth - these are the things which will remain for years and years. So there's nothing for the coming generation or the generation now."

He interestingly cites examples of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opuses; he was also an assistant director on 1942: A Love Story, and his films are the epitome of that robust scale today. Then other genres of films such as Dhurandhar - they are all big.

"There are films which have a scale. And the gentleman, the director who assisted you, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been setting the - rather, has been keeping the trend that you - he's your assistant director. He's been with your associate. He's been as a lot of things. He's worked in all your films where I worked. So he's one of them who has these things with the young crowd definitely see. And then there are more, like Dhurandhar," adds Jackie Shroff.

On His Character Shubhankar In 1942: A Love Story

Jackie Shroff essayed the character of a feisty freedom fighter, Shubhankar. His entry in the film at the right time played as a major catalyst in altering the film's theme to now a more high-stakes environment as he fights the British colonial rule of the 1942 Quit India movement.

His unrelenting loyalty towards his country made his character one of the most revered '90s patriotic heroes.

Jackie Shroff says, "The character got under my skin and I felt the part of 1942: A Love Story, which is like a fulcrum which comes in the centre and tilts towards the real cause, love for motherland."

"Patriotism and love hasn't changed for eons. It's been ages and ages and ages. These two things will never change. Nothing has changed and I'm sailing with the tide," he concludes.

The seamless blend of romance and patriotism made Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 1942: A Love Story leave a lasting impact. One that still resonates and reverberates in memories, and soon will through the halls of cinema. Every character left an impression, and 32 years later - it makes for a nostalgic revisit of sorts, chupke se.

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