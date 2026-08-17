'RD Burman Was Finished,' Critics Said. How He Proved Them Wrong With <i>1942: A Love Story</i>

1942: A Love Story is returning to theatres on August 21 in a restored 8K edition with remastered Dolby 5.1 surround sound. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and starring Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala and Jackie Shroff, the 1994 classic remains best remembered for its music composed by the legendary RD Burman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

The film marked Burman's final work. He died on January 4, 1994, just months before 1942: A Love Story released on April 15. The soundtrack went on to become one of the most celebrated albums of his career, earning Burman a posthumous Filmfare Award for Best Music Director.

But when Chopra decided to work with Burman, the composer was not at the peak of his career. In fact, Akhtar says many people had already written him off.

"I am an RD fan. The man was a genius because I know him and I have worked with him," Akhtar told NDTV in an exclusive interview ahead of the film's re-release. But, he added, "his last few films did not work."

Akhtar explained how the industry often judges an artist through the success or failure of their films.

"If a film doesn't work, it means your work is considered bad. And if the film works, then whatever work you have done is considered good. That is the formula here."

According to Akhtar, Burman had reached a difficult point in his career. "His back was against the wall. There were very few people who were willing to take him."

Akhtar says Chopra faced questions for choosing Burman. "You ask Vidhu Vinod Chopra how many people must have told him, 'What are you doing? Are you taking RD Burman?'"

He then recalled one conversation that stayed with him. A close friend of Burman questioned Akhtar's decision to recommend the composer to Chopra.

"He said, 'He is finished. He is exhausted. He has nothing to offer anymore. Brother, you are going to cause this poor man some loss,'" Akhtar recalled.

But history proved that prediction spectacularly wrong.

After Burman's death, 1942: A Love Story released and its music became an enduring part of his legacy. When Burman won the Filmfare Award for Best Music Director, Akhtar witnessed an extraordinary moment.

"The very same friend who had said these things to me went up on stage and accepted RD's trophy. He kissed it, looked up and said, 'Pancham!'"

One word "Pancham!" captured the irony of RD Burman's final chapter. The man some believed had "nothing to offer anymore" had left behind a soundtrack that would become immortal.