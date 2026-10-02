Watch: Ex-Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, 85, Attends Film Screening With Grandsons Veer And Shikhar Pahariya

On Thursday night, the makers of Prem Keetanu, starring Veer Pahariya and Aafiya Syed in the lead, hosted a screening of the film in Mumbai. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, who is the grandfather of Veer Pahariya, attended the screening. Videos from the venue have already gone viral. In the video, Sushilkumar Shinde, 85 now, is seen flanked by his two grandsons. He is seen posing with his grandsons as the paparazzi click a perfect shot of a fam-jam moment.

Sushil Kumar Shinde is a veteran Congress leader, former Union Home Minister of India, and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Salman Khan also attended the screening and cheered for Veer.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, Prem Keetanu also stars Aparshakti Khurana and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles.

Who Are Veer and Shikhar Pahariya?

Shikhar and Veer Pahariya are the grandsons of former Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde. Their mother, Smruti Shinde, is an actress. Veer Pahariya made his Bollywood debut with Sky Force, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan last year.

Shikhar Pahariya is rumoured to be in a relationship with Janhvi Kapoor. The Pahariyas are frequently spotted at high-profile Bollywood events and parties.

What Janhvi Told About Shikhar on Karan Johar's Show

When Karan Johar asked Janhvi about dating Shikhar Pahariya, she replied, “I won't say that, but I will say this: he is, not just for me, but for her (Khushi), for dad and everyone in our family, someone who has been there from the start as a friend. Not in a way that made me feel like he is expecting anything, or that he is a pushover, or any of those things. He was just there in a very selfless, dignified way and in a way that I have not seen many men capable of being there for another human being.”

Janhvi doesn't shy away from sharing cosy pictures with Shikhar on her social media.