Veer Pahariya And Varun Sharma Roped In For Mahesh Bhatt-Presented <i>Naam</i>

Actors Veer Pahariya and Varun Sharma are set to star in action thriller, titled Naam.

Presented by Mahesh Bhatt, the film is directed by Sidhaanth Sachdev, who has penned the script alongside Suhrita Das and Shweta Bothra. The film is produced by Riddhi Chawda and Utsav Upadhyay of Utsav Entertainment and Productions, according to a press release.

The plot details of the film are kept under wraps. Pahariya, the protagonist, will essay the role of an angry-young man with grey shades and Sharma will be stepping into the shoes of a fierce antagonist, the makers said.

"They are far more cinematically literate than we were. They have the thirst and urgency to create a place for themselves under the sun. If their collective drive can be used and funnelled down then they will have a unique film in their hands," Bhatt said about Pahariya and Sharma in a statement.

The film is backed by Meghna Hirawat Upadhyay and Kaveeta Agarwaal of Alphaneon Studioz.

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