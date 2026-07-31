Bhumi Pednekar Faces Backlash For Wearing Sunglasses During Shivling Darshan

Bhumi Pednekar recently found herself at the centre of an online controversy following a visit to a temple. While the actor shared moments of offering prayers at a Shivling during the holy month of Sawan, it was her choice to wear sunglasses during the ritual that caught the attention of social media users.

On Thursday, Bhumi posted photos and a video from her temple visit on Instagram. Dressed in a black top and blue denim jeans, she paired the look with black sunglasses. In the video, she was seen performing the ritual by pouring water on the Shivling. "As Sawan begins, I pray not for an easier life, but for the strength to walk it with grace. Har Har Mahadev,” the actress wrote in the caption.

While many praised Bhumi for her devotion during the month of Sawan, other users criticised the Daldal star for wearing sunglasses during the puja. Soon after, the comments section was filled with people questioning whether the accessory was appropriate for the religious ritual.

One user wrote, "Sunglasses utar ke pooja kar sakte the??"

Another added, "Km se km chshma to utar lo."

Someone commented, "Never saw anyone wearing goggles and doing Pooja."

"Bhn sunglasses toh utaar leti," remarked a user.

A person said, "Kuch bhi ho sunglass nahi nikalna chahiye."

"Atleast don't look at God through your glares …. Show some respect," read a comment.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar recently joined the cast of The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as Belawadi Mallamma, the legendary warrior queen of Belawadi. The historical drama also features Kantara fame Rishab Shetty in the titular role alongside Arjun Rampal and Vivek Oberoi.

The two-part historical epic is directed by Sandeep Singh.