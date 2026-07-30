Raghav Juyal's <i>'Main Spider-Man Hai Re'</i> Take On India-China AI Gap Goes Viral

Dancer and actor Raghav Juyal recently shared his thoughts on the difference between how children in China and India are being exposed to technology. Speaking on a podcast, he said Chinese schoolchildren are already using artificial intelligence to create practical solutions, while much of the content aimed at children in India continues to focus on fictional superheroes and cartoon characters.

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Appearing on Prakhar Gupta's podcast, Raghav recalled seeing young students in China use AI to build automated doors and water systems in their schools. Using humour to make his point, he contrasted this with the kind of entertainment that is often popular among children in India.

Raghav said, "China mein bacche AI se apne school mein khud apne door automatic bana rahe, water system automatic bana rahe AI se. AI revolution horaha hai toh bacche ye bana rahe hai. Yahan par kya horaha hai? Main lauki hoon re, mereko khaana se fibre milega re. Main Hulku re, Spider-Man re. Ye horaha hai bhai."

("In China, children are using AI to build automatic doors in their schools and create automated water systems themselves. With the AI revolution underway, this is the kind of thing they are making. And what is happening here? 'I'm a bottle gourd; eating me will give you fibre.' 'I'm Hulk.' 'I'm Spider-Man.' This is what's going on, brother.")

The internet was flooded with quirky AI-generated memes earlier this year, with the viral Hulku Re trend emerging as one of the most popular. The trend expanded beyond Hulk-inspired characters, with creators producing similar AI-generated videos featuring everyday objects and vegetables, including bottle gourds and other unlikely protagonists.

On the work front, Raghav Juyal's Bhai Tera Star Hai was released in theatres on Thursday.

Our in-house critic wrote in the review that the film "has surface-level attractions aimed at those looking for base-level entertainment. But viewers not up for a ride riddled with hiccups and wobbles will come away scratching their heads in disbelief. Bhai Tera Star Hai is a fluff fest that seems unaware there may be better ways of doing things."

Directed by Vivek B Agrawal, Bhai Tera Star Hai also stars Niharika NM.



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