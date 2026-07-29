Video: Salman Khan Enters <i>Alliance</i> To Support Brother Sohail Khan

Salman Khan is going to make a special appearance on Alliance. The actor will be seen visiting the reality show to support his brother, Sohail Khan, who is currently competing on the Kunal Kemmu-hosted series.

A video from the sets has already created excitement among fans. Salman was seen arriving in an all-denim outfit, complete with a cowboy hat. He stopped briefly to pose for the paparazzi before heading inside to shoot for the episode.

His visit comes just days after one of the show's most emotional moments. Sohail, who entered Alliance as a wildcard contestant alongside his former wife Seema Sajdeh, was left heartbroken after she was eliminated from the competition.

Seema's exit happened after she asked fellow contestant Kushal Tandon to vote her out. Although Kushal had the option of eliminating either Seema or actor Daisy Shah, he eventually honoured Seema's request and chose to evict her.

Sohail Khan Reveals What Led To His Divorce From Seema

After Seema entered the house, Sohail reflected on their relationship and accepted that his own behaviour played a major role in their separation.

During a conversation, Nikhil Chinapa asked him, "Aurat ghar ko bigaad bhi sakti hai aur bana bhi sakti hai. Aapke ghar mein kiska haath tha? (A woman can either make or break a home. Who was responsible in your case?)"

Responding honestly, Sohail said, "At that time, kaam theek nahi chal raha tha (my work wasn't going well), so I wasn't in the right frame of mind. Because of my behaviour, I lost someone I truly loved."

He went on to praise Seema, saying, "She is the mother of my two beautiful children, so more than love, I have immense respect for Seema. This will always remain a memorable show for me. Though we are separated, this show has brought us back together to talk and confide in one another. There was a missing link between us, and this show helped reconnect it."

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh eloped before getting married in 1998. They first had an Arya Samaj wedding, followed by a nikkah ceremony. The couple welcomed two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan, during their marriage. After spending 24 years together, they officially parted ways in 2022.