Allu Arjun's 'Wait Outside The House Of The Girl You Like' Remark Sparks Backlash

Allu Arjun's recent interaction with fans has landed him in an unexpected online debate. While the actor tried to steer conversations away from negativity and fan wars, one particular line from his speech has taken over social media for all the wrong reasons.

Speaking at the Allu Arjun Fans Association (AAFA) meet in Hyderabad on Tuesday, 28 July, the actor addressed a large crowd and spoke about the growing trend of online trolling. He made it clear that he does not support fan wars and wants people to be more mindful of how they spend their time online.

"I've been wanting to say something to my fans, anti-fans, and haters for a long time. Remember what I'm saying now, because I've been waiting for such an occasion. If you don't like someone, don't waste time hating and trolling them," the actor said.

He encouraged fans to focus on things they enjoy instead of targeting others, trying to steer fan culture in a more positive direction.

The Line That Sparked Backlash

However, a short clip from the same speech has now gone viral, drawing attention away from his main message. In the clip, Allu Arjun is heard saying, "Go wait in front of the house of the girl you like instead."

Many social media users felt this comment could be taken the wrong way, with some accusing the actor of promoting behaviour that could be seen as inappropriate or even unsafe.

Several people shared their concern on X (formerly Twitter).

A user wrote, “Truly zero awareness.”

Another one added, “Allu Arjun should be careful about what he advises his fans.”

Someone said, “Allu Arjun, you're promoting the romanticization of behavior that can constitute harassment and stalking of a woman. Utterly shameful.”

A person asked, “Your rogue fans will actually do it. Will you take responsibility for their actions?”

What's Happening On The Work Front

On the professional front, Allu Arjun was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Packed with action, drama, and his signature swag, the film broke many box office records.

Next, the actor is gearing up for Raaka, directed by Atlee. The movie features Deepika Padukone as the female lead.