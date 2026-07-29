Kunal Kapoor On Working With Ranbir Kapoor In <i>Ramayana</i>: 'A Star Without Any Baggage Of Stardom'

Kunal Kapoor, who is set to play Lord Indra in Ramayana, has heaped praise on co-star Ranbir Kapoor after a fan asked him about his experience of working with the actor.

During a recent interaction with fans on X, one user asked Kunal, "Tell us about your experience working with RK."

Replying to the fan, Kunal wrote, "Giga chad. A star without any baggage of stardom."

The compliment comes as excitement continues to build around Ramayana, one of the most anticipated Indian films in recent years.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Kunal Kapoor will be seen as Lord Indra, while the ensemble cast also includes Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Sheeba Chaddha, among others.

The makers recently announced that the film's trailer will be released on July 30 during the auspicious Brahma Muhurat.

The epic saga will be released in two parts, with the first instalment arriving in cinemas on Diwali 2026, followed by the second part on Diwali 2027.

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