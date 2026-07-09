Janhvi Kapoor's <i>Mehendi</i> At Anshula Kapoor's Wedding Reception Has A Sweet Connection To Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor turned heads with her appearance at sister Anshula Kapoor's wedding reception, where she wore a silk saree paired with a strapless blouse by Manish Malhotra.

While her outfit drew praise from fans, it was a small detail in her mehendi that quickly grabbed attention online.

Janhvi later shared a series of photographs from the celebrations on Instagram. Fans noticed that her mehendi featured the name "Shikhu" written in Hindi, a nickname of her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya.

The name was subtly woven into the minimal yet intricate mehendi design, making it a personal tribute to him.

Janhvi Kapoor And Shikhar Pahariya's Relationship

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have known each other since their teenage years. Reports of their relationship first surfaced in 2016, though it was later claimed that the two parted ways after Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018.

Neither Janhvi nor Shikhar publicly addressed their relationship during that period. However, in 2023, the two were frequently seen together at parties, vacations, temple visits and wedding celebrations, fuelling speculation that they had rekindled their romance.

They have also been spotted visiting the Tirupati Temple together on multiple occasions.

This is not the first time Janhvi has seemingly acknowledged Shikhar through her accessories.

During the screening of her father Boney Kapoor's film Maidaan in 2024, she wore a customised necklace featuring the name "Shiku".

She also sparked relationship speculation during her appearance on Koffee With Karan when she accidentally revealed that Shikhar was among the contacts on her speed dial.

Who Is Shikhar Pahariya?

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of former Sushilkumar Shinde. He is the son of businesswoman Smruti Shinde and businessman Sanjay Pahariya.

An entrepreneur and investor, Shikhar reportedly studied Global Financial Management at Regent's University London. He also co-founded the gaming platform Indiawyn Gaming and later established Basilius International, an infrastructure development company with global operations.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Peddi alongside Ram Charan. She will next be seen in Lag Ja Gale, backed by Dharma Productions.