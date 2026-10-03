'I Was Licking An Ice Cube': Vijay Deverakonda's Shocking Revelation About <i>Liger</i> Transformation

Vijay Deverakonda's Hindi debut, the 2022 film Liger alongside Ananya Panday, was a major box-office failure, but that did not mean the actor did not go through intense preparation. In a recent conversation, he opened up about how he survived on 200 ml of water and, during the shoot, when even that was not allowed, he was licking an ice cube.

In a conversation with Sudhir Srinivasan, he spoke about how he initially started with four to six litres of water, but the intake gradually decreased.

Vijay Deverakonda said, "In the last 10 hours before the shoot, you're not drinking water. You're just licking an ice cube. It is not healthy at all."

He continued, "Every second, from the time I was drinking 300 ml of water a day, every minute you're just like: water, water, water. That's all you need. That's all you want at that moment."

"When I was licking that ice cube and was not allowed water, I was sleeping thinking of water. I was like, 'I can't function like this.' I told them, 'I want coconut water, get four litres of it.' I didn't want food, I just wanted chilled coconut water," added the actor.

Work

As for his upcoming projects, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to share screen space once again in Ranabaali, their first film together since their marriage. Unsurprisingly, anticipation is running high among fans. The makers recently unveiled the teaser, offering a glimpse into the film's gritty and emotionally charged world.

The film draws inspiration from one of the darkest chapters in India's history: the devastating Madras Famine of 1876-78.

According to IMDb, Ranabaali follows "a rebellious warrior in 1870s South India during the Great Famine who confronts a British commissioner while protecting his region and people."

Vijay Deverakonda plays the titular character, Ranabaali, while Rashmika Mandanna stars as Jayamma, his wife and companion in the struggle against colonial oppression.

While the film is set against a backdrop of famine and hardship, it also appears to be a story of resistance, survival, and courage.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Ranabaali is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, 2026.

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