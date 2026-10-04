Chiranjeevi To Discuss Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor's Morphed <i>Chuttamalle</i> Video With Telugu Film Bodies

The controversy around an AI-generated morphed video featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR has now prompted megastar Chiranjeevi to plan discussions with key Telugu film industry bodies. The actor said he will take up the matter with the Telugu Film Chamber, the Producers' Council and other affiliated associations, while also pushing for a dedicated system to help people targeted by such content.

The video in question digitally altered Janhvi's appearance from the popular Devara: Part 1 song Chuttamalle and circulated on social media. The content was later taken down. Chiranjeevi has now called for a more organised response to such misuse of AI, including coordination with cyber crime authorities.

Taking to X, Chiranjeevi wrote, "I am deeply disturbed by the use of AI to create degrading and morphed videos of a woman. Such acts are cruel, shameful and completely unacceptable. I strongly condemn them. This is not an issue concerning just one individual or one film. Today, it has happened to someone else. Tomorrow, it could happen to you, me or anyone we know. We cannot remain silent simply because it has not affected us personally. Every one of us has a responsibility to stand against this abuse."

Chiranjeevi further said that the people creating and spreading such material should face legal action. He also proposed a dedicated committee and support cell that could work with cyber crime teams, help those affected and coordinate efforts to remove such content.

He wrote, "Those who create such content and those who deliberately spread or amplify it must be held accountable under the law. This cannot be dismissed as a joke or treated as entertainment. I will take this matter up with the Telugu Film Chamber, the Producers' Council and our affiliated industry bodies, and recommend the formation of a dedicated committee and support cell. Working closely with Cyber Crime authorities, this team should support those affected, coordinate efforts to remove such content and pursue legal action against those responsible."

The actor also urged the Telugu film industry, audiences and fans to play their part in dealing with AI-generated abuse. He called on both Central and State Governments to take measures against the misuse of the technology.

He added, "The entire Telugu film fraternity must come together for this effort. Our associations, artists, technicians, audiences and fans all have a role to play. I also urge the Central and State Governments to take strong and effective measures against the misuse of AI for such abuse. Please do not watch, download, share or circulate these videos, even with the intention of condemning them. Report them to the respective platforms and Cyber Crime authorities instead. Protecting human dignity is our collective responsibility. Let us stand together, speak up and act.”

Jr NTR had earlier reacted strongly to the same incident. He wrote, "Disgusting, Sick and Shameless. In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where "Matrudevo Bhava" is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words."

He added, "To the scumbags behind this morphed Chuttamalle video, I will not spare any of you. I will take every possible legal action against those who created it and those who are spreading it. Please do not watch, share or engage with such content. Today it is someone else. Tomorrow, it could be your mother, sister, wife or daughter. This is a serious issue, and I urge all the state governments and the Government of India to act strongly and bring in strict regulations against the misuse of AI."

Devara: Part 1, released in September 2024, stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. Chuttamalle, composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Shilpa Rao, became one of the film's popular tracks.