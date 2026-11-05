<i>Ramayana</i> X Review: Yash's Ravana And VFX Win Praise, Ranbir Kapoor's Ram Called 'Painfully Dull'

Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, has finally arrived in theatres.

What's Happening

While the film has generated considerable excitement among audiences, social media reactions have been divided.

Several viewers have praised the film's visual scale and Yash's portrayal of Ravana, while others have expressed disappointment with the overall experience, particularly Ranbir Kapoor's performance as Lord Rama.

As reviews began pouring in on X, Yash emerged as one of the biggest talking points.

Internet Reacts

Several viewers were particularly impressed by his screen presence as Ravana, with the face-off between Ravana and Jatayu also receiving considerable appreciation.

One viewer called the sequence a major highlight, writing, "Man, the Jatayu Vs Ravana sequence in #Ramayana genuinely left me speechless! I was completely glued to the screen. The thrill, the emotions, the sheer scale... I got goosebumps! Watching this on IMAX made it even more special. What a scene!"

However, not everyone was impressed with the film. A section of social media users questioned the casting choices, with some viewers calling Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi misfits for their respective roles as Lord Rama and Sita. Ranbir's portrayal, in particular, came under criticism, with viewers describing his acting as painfully dull and claiming that it affected their overall experience.

One X user criticised the casting, stating that Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita were miscast. Another viewer was even more critical, describing the film as a movie with "zero soul" and alleging that Ranbir's performance had "ruined the entire experience".

Yash, on the other hand, received overwhelmingly positive reactions from several viewers. One user called him the "literally only reason to sit through this mess", while another praised his portrayal of Ravana, saying that the actor "pulls off his role with an aura-filled performance".

The Internet users also showered praise on Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha. A user wrote, "Absolutely loved watching Rakul as Surpanakha! The beauty, the intensity and the attention to detail in her portrayal deserve so much appreciation."

Background

Backed by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part 1 features music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The two-part cinematic adaptation has been among the most anticipated Indian film projects. The film received a U certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ahead of its theatrical release and has a runtime of 195 minutes, or three hours and 15 minutes.