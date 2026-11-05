<i>Ramayana</i> X Review: Yash's Ravana And VFX Win Praise, Ranbir Kapoor's Ram Called 'Painfully Dull'

Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, has finally arrived in theatres.
What's Happening
While the film has generated considerable excitement among audiences, social media reactions have been divided.
Several viewers have praised the film's visual scale and Yash's portrayal of Ravana, while others have expressed disappointment with the overall experience, particularly Ranbir Kapoor's performance as Lord Rama.
As reviews began pouring in on X, Yash emerged as one of the biggest talking points.
Internet Reacts
Several viewers were particularly impressed by his screen presence as Ravana, with the face-off between Ravana and Jatayu also receiving considerable appreciation.
One viewer called the sequence a major highlight, writing, "Man, the Jatayu Vs Ravana sequence in #Ramayana genuinely left me speechless! I was completely glued to the screen. The thrill, the emotions, the sheer scale... I got goosebumps! Watching this on IMAX made it even more special. What a scene!"
However, not everyone was impressed with the film. A section of social media users questioned the casting choices, with some viewers calling Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi misfits for their respective roles as Lord Rama and Sita. Ranbir's portrayal, in particular, came under criticism, with viewers describing his acting as painfully dull and claiming that it affected their overall experience.
One X user criticised the casting, stating that Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita were miscast. Another viewer was even more critical, describing the film as a movie with "zero soul" and alleging that Ranbir's performance had "ruined the entire experience".
Yash, on the other hand, received overwhelmingly positive reactions from several viewers. One user called him the "literally only reason to sit through this mess", while another praised his portrayal of Ravana, saying that the actor "pulls off his role with an aura-filled performance".
#Ramayana - Yash as Ravana steals the show. His Seq r terrific. Outstanding CG, Visuals; That Climax Jatayu Seq is Wow. Ranbir-Sita Episodes fail to bring emotion. Laxman Gud. Music is biggest letdown. Well Known Story, Unexciting Lengthy Drama tests patience at most parts. Grand Making & Soulless Narration. AVERAGE!— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) November 5, 2026
RAMAYANA – INTERVAL REVIEW 🔥 The film is absolutely fantastic! The cinematography, CGI, VFX and storytelling are outstanding. The opening sequence is brilliantly executed and makes a strong impression right from the beginning. The portrayal of Ravan and Ram's Vanvaas sequences are particularly impressive. The amount of hard work visible on screen is incredible. Hats off to Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra for creating something this spectacular. The film has already impressed me by the interval. Now, let's see what the second half has in store for us! #Ramayana— Knight rider (@Bhaveshpaliwa1) November 5, 2026
#Ramayana honest review 😆 Positive : VFX,Yash acting ,fight scenes,interval,climax Negative : Story , Run time to long , Music ,lag more places,emotional not work Average ; 3/5 #RamayanaPart1 #RamayanaMovie #RamayanaReview— Meesaya murukku (@Anbave_iruppom) November 5, 2026
Ramayana movie public review this 4000 Crore movie🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #RamayanaMovie #RamayanaReview https://t.co/qLTWQI3KaW— TheViralFeed (@TheViralFeed7) November 5, 2026
My Honest Review: #Ramayana Massive budget, zero soul. #Ranbir's acting is painfully dull and ruined the entire experience. #Yash as Ravana is literally the only reason to sit through this mess. My Rating: 1.5/5 ⭐️ (Strictly for Yash) #RamayanaDisaster #Disaster https://t.co/abO4YqCoCZ— berlin 🚩 (@Berlinboy07) November 5, 2026
There is nothing worth watching in Ramayana apart from Ravan. Yash steals the show and practically dominates the entire film. Initially, I thought Sai Pallavi was miscast, but after watching the film, I realised that Ranbir Kapoor is the biggest miscasting of all #RamayanaReview— Mohammad Naseem Tanvir Ali Khan (@suhananasimkhan) November 5, 2026
Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra's Ramayana didn't live up to my expectations at all. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi just don't seem to fit the characters of Ram and Sita. The casting feels off, the portrayal seems far removed from Hindu scriptures, and the excessive Bollywoodification and over the top VFX have completely ruined the essence of the original epic. This feels more like a commercial fantasy spectacle than Ramayana. Extremely disappointing. 💔— shruti. (@shruutie) November 3, 2026
#Ramayana An average first half, followed by a draggy second half. Ranbir and Sai Pallavi are okayish, while Yash pulls off his role with an AURA-filled performance🔥. Okayish music, and stretched out scenes make the film feel dull at times. Overall: Disaster – 1.75/5— ஆதவன் (@RohitMaara) November 5, 2026
The Internet users also showered praise on Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha. A user wrote, "Absolutely loved watching Rakul as Surpanakha! The beauty, the intensity and the attention to detail in her portrayal deserve so much appreciation."
Absolutely loved watching Rakul as Surpanakha! The beauty, the intensity and the attention to detail in her portrayal deserve so much appreciation 👏 #RakulPreetSingh #Ramayana #RamayanaReview— vaishun (@vaishunrl) November 4, 2026
THE SCREEN PRESENCE! THE EXPRESSIONS! THE BEAUTY! Rakul Preet Singh has done such a wonderful job portraying Surpanakha. She brings a remarkable presence to every moment. 🙏 #RakulPreetSingh #RamayanaReview— Raja (@shekhar9u) November 4, 2026
Rakul ki performance dekhkar bahut achha laga. Surpanakha ke roop mein unki khoobsurti ke saath unki acting bhi utni hi prabhavshali hai. A truly impactful portrayal! ❤️ #RakulPreetSingh #Ramayana— rutish (@rutishec) November 4, 2026
Background
Backed by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part 1 features music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The two-part cinematic adaptation has been among the most anticipated Indian film projects. The film received a U certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ahead of its theatrical release and has a runtime of 195 minutes, or three hours and 15 minutes.