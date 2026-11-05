'Oh My God!': Ranbir Kapoor Struggled With His 'Heavy Crown' On <i>Ramayana</i> Set, Recalls Co-Star Ajinkya Deo

The much-awaited mythological epic Ramayana has finally arrived in cinemas today, November 5, and the excitement among fans is hard to miss. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Ravana, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial has been one of the most anticipated cinematic projects of the year. With its grand visuals, elaborate sets, and larger-than-life portrayal of the Indian epic, the film has been generating considerable buzz among moviegoers.

While the scale of the film is evident on screen, bringing the mythological characters to life also meant hours of preparation for the actors, particularly when it came to their elaborate costumes, wigs, and make-up.

Speaking to NDTV, actor Ajinkya Deo, who plays Maharishi Vishwamitra, opened up about his experience of shooting for the film and revealed that while his costume was relatively comfortable, the hair and beard were quite a different story.

Deo said, "Most of the time, I was bare-bodied because I was playing a sadhu, Vishwamitra. So that was a good thing. But the hair and the beard that I had to wear were quite heavy. It took one-and-a-half hours just to put on the wig and the beard."

He added that the elaborate costumes were a challenge for several other actors in the film. Recalling what he observed during the shoot, Deo spoke about how even Ranbir Kapoor had to get used to the weight of his elaborate look as Lord Rama.

"For the rest of the guys, yes, it was a challenge. I know for a fact that for Ram, it was a little troublesome wearing the crown and the whole get-up. He used to get up and be like, 'Oh my God!' It used to be heavy," he said.

However, the actor pointed out that the controlled shooting environment made things considerably easier for the cast. "The good thing was that everything was indoors and the temperature was controlled, so that was one saving grace," he added.

The film features an ensemble cast, with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The supporting cast includes Arun Govil as King Dasharath, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Indira Krishnan as Queen Kaushalya, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari. Ajinkya Deo essays the role of Vishwamitra.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash under the banners of Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations. The film also brings together Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman for its music.

The makers have planned the epic as a two-part cinematic saga. While the first installment has hit theatres today, the second part, which was earlier expected in 2027, has now been pushed to Diwali 2028, with the makers keen to give the ambitious project more time.



Also Read: "Sai Pallavi Is A Great Choice": When Srinidhi Shetty Revealed She Auditioned For Sita In Ramayana