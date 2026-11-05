Salman Khan's <i>Maatrubhumi</i> Trailer Finally Gets A Release Date

Salman Khan's upcoming film Maatrubhumi has finally received a major update after months of uncertainty over its release. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the film's trailer, and the makers are planning a grand launch this week.

According to Variety India, the trailer of Maatrubhumi is expected to be released on Friday, November 6.

The trailer has received a U/A 16+ certificate and is 4 minutes and 43 seconds long, as per the CBFC website. The film's release date is still not confirmed. The makers are reportedly waiting for approval from the censor board before deciding when the film will arrive in theatres.

With a runtime of nearly five minutes, the Maatrubhumi's trailer is one of the longest in Bollywood. Earlier, Singham Again's trailer was 4 minutes and 58 seconds long, while the first trailer of Ramayana ran for 4 minutes and 15 seconds.

The film, earlier announced as Battle of Galwan, is based on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers. It was expected to hit theatres in April this year, but the release was delayed due to the controversial subject.

Now, there is some good news for Salman fans.

Salman Khan recently surprised fans by launching his latest track, Teri Sexy Beauty, also featuring his Maatrubhumi co-star Chitrangda Singh. The funky romantic track marks Salman's return to singing after 11 years. His last song was Main Hoon Hero Tera from the 2015 film Hero.

Apart from the upcoming war drama, Salman is also busy with other projects. He is currently hosting Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar and will next share screen with Nayanthara in a film tentatively called SVC63, directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

Also Read: When Will Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi Release? Latest Report Reveals Current Status