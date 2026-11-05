"Can't Compromise My Peace Of Mind": Niharika Tiwari On Break-Up With Sorab Bedi

In the latest episode of Rise And Fall 2, Niharika Tiwari shared details about her breakup with Sorab Bedi. Talking about her bond with Sorab, Niharika shared, “We were good together, no doubt, but we could never really figure things out." She revealed that the real world is very different from reality shows.

Niharika spoke about Sorab's inconsistent behaviour. Explaining what went wrong between them, Niharika said, "I am not the kind of girl who would keep pulling him towards me and asking him to sit beside me."

The reality TV star revealed that although they spent most of their time together, she still felt that several things were missing from their relationship. "I need a lot of attention,” Niharika said, revealing why she ultimately decided not to continue the relationship. "I cannot compromise my peace of mind,” she added.

Talking about Sorab's inconsistency, Niharika said, “He would suddenly disappear for two to three days.” Reacting to the revelation, Priyanka Chahar Chpudhary added, “That is not acceptable.”

About Niharika Tiwari And Sorab Bedi's Relationship

Niharika Tiwari and Sorab Bedi met on the sets of Splitsvilla X6. The duo, popularly known among fans as ‘Sorika', also appeared together in the music video for Sheesha, sung by Mitta Ror and Swara Verma.

Later in September, Niharika confirmed their separation through a social media post. On Instagram, she wrote, “A little personal note to everyone who has supported us. Sorab and I are no longer together. I don't want to hurt anyone, and I want to make it very clear that there was nothing fake about our relationship.”

She added, “Whatever we shared was real, and I will always respect that. But sometimes, you have to make certain decisions for your future, your growth, and most importantly, your peace of mind. This is one of those decisions for me.”

One month later, in October, Sorab hard-launched his relationship with Delnaz on Instagram, which drew criticism online regarding their age difference.

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