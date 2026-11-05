The OG <i>Ramayan</i> Didn't Need A Rs 4,000-Crore Budget To Make History

As Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana arrives in cinemas on November 5, the journey from Ramanand Sagar's 1987 television phenomenon to a two-part, global-scale film project tells a larger story about changing audiences, technology and the enduring place of the epic in Indian popular culture.

There was a time when a television programme could make a wedding wait, delay a train and leave shops unusually quiet on a Sunday morning. No elaborate publicity campaign, celebrity appearance or countdown clock was needed. All it took was a familiar tune, a television set and the arrival of a familiar face.

At 9.30 am, as the opening music of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan played on Doordarshan, millions of Indians settled in for their weekly appointment with an epic they already knew by heart.

Nearly four decades later, the same story has arrived in cinemas with a very different kind of announcement attached to it: a Rs 4,000-crore investment, an expansive visual-effects operation, an international release strategy and a two-part cinematic adaptation.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the new Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, opens in theatres on November 5, 2026.

The distance between these two productions is striking. One became a national television event at a time when a single broadcaster connected much of the country. The other is designed for an audience accustomed to streaming platforms, global franchises, high-definition imagery and instant reactions on social media. Yet both begin with the same advantage: a story that does not need an introduction.

The journey from the living rooms of 1987 to the cinema screens of 2026 is not simply a story of bigger budgets and better technology. It is also a story of how India watches, remembers and revisits its most familiar narratives.

When Sunday Mornings Belonged To Ramayan

On January 25, 1987, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan premiered on Doordarshan. At the time, television was a very different proposition. There was no crowded landscape of entertainment channels, no streaming library to scroll through and certainly no option to watch an episode whenever convenient.

Doordarshan was the country's principal television broadcaster, and a Sunday morning slot gave the series something that contemporary programmes rarely enjoy: the attention of an enormous, largely synchronised audience.

Originally planned as a 52-episode series, Ramayan eventually ran for 78 episodes, concluding on July 31, 1988. Each episode ran for approximately 45 minutes. The series starred Arun Govil as Ram, Deepika Chikhlia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana and Dara Singh as Hanuman.

Its popularity was extraordinary even by the standards of television's early years. The BBC, citing estimates of the show's reach, reported that popular episodes attracted between 80 million and 100 million viewers.

Media scholar Arvind Rajagopal recalled accounts of trains and buses stopping so passengers could find a television and watch the broadcast. Stories of deserted streets, closed shops and families gathering at neighbours' homes became part of the show's cultural history.

For households without a television, the Sunday screening was often a collective affair. Relatives, neighbours and entire groups would gather wherever a set was available. The programme was not merely something playing in the background; it was the reason people had assembled in the first place.

That collective experience was central to its success. Millions of people were not simply watching the same story. They were watching it at the same time, sharing the same anticipation and waiting another week for the next instalment.

There was no fast-forwarding through a scene, no searching for a favourite character's entry and no immediate access to the next episode. The pause between installments was part of the experience.

More Than A Television Adaptation

The importance of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan lies in what it managed to do with a story that had already travelled across generations, languages and forms of storytelling.

The Ramayana was never confined to one book, one region or one definitive retelling. It existed in different literary traditions, folk performances, devotional practices and regional interpretations. Ramlila performances brought episodes of the epic into public spaces, while the story continued to be narrated within families and communities.

Sagar's adaptation had to bring this expansive tradition into a format that could reach television audiences across India. It drew primarily from Valmiki's Ramayana and Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas, while also incorporating elements from other regional tellings.

In a 2024 interview with Hindustan Times, Moti Sagar, who assisted his father with the scripting and filming, recalled that the team had read around 30 different versions of the Ramayana before deciding which elements to incorporate. The intention was to bring together different narrative strands, characters and moral perspectives rather than simply reproduce one text.

That decision was significant. The series offered viewers a version of the epic that felt familiar while giving its many episodes a continuous dramatic structure. The exile, the forest years, Sita's abduction, Hanuman's journey to Lanka and the final battle were presented as parts of one unfolding television narrative.

It also gave the characters faces that would remain closely associated with them for years. For an entire generation, Arun Govil's calm expression, Deepika Chikhlia's portrayal of Sita and Dara Singh's Hanuman became more than casting choices. They became the visual references through which many viewers remembered the epic.

The impact extended beyond the screen. The BBC's 2019 report on the series documented how some viewers treated the broadcast almost like a temple visit, performing rituals before watching and garlanding their television sets. Govil himself recalled being approached by people who wanted to touch his feet, with some viewers becoming emotional when they encountered him in public.

It was an unusual relationship between performers and audiences. The actors had entered homes as characters from a revered epic, and the distinction between the performer and the role was not always maintained outside the television screen.

The Rs 9-Lakh Episode And The Rs 4,000-Crore Ambition

The difference in scale between the two adaptations is perhaps most visible in their reported budgets.

According to Moti Sagar's account to Hindustan Times, the 1987 series was made on a budget of approximately Rs 9 lakh per episode.

Across its 78 episodes, that would amount to roughly Rs 7.02 crore in nominal production costs, although this is a simple calculation rather than a separately disclosed final production account.

It was not a small undertaking for television at the time. In fact, Ramayan was regarded as one of the most expensive Indian television productions of its era. Its commercial success was also reflected in the advertising revenue it generated for Doordarshan.

A written answer in the Rajya Sabha in December 1987 recorded that Doordarshan had earned approximately Rs 9.33 crore in gross revenue from Ramayan for its first 38 episodes, up to October 31 that year. The figure offers a useful glimpse of the commercial value the programme had acquired while it was still being broadcast.

The new film operates on an entirely different financial scale. Producer Namit Malhotra has spoken of an overall investment of approximately $500 million, or more than Rs 4,000 crore, for the two-part adaptation.

There is an important distinction here: the Rs 4,000-crore figure is not the production budget of the first film alone. Yash, who plays Ravana and is also a co-producer, clarified that the amount covers both installments, including release and promotional expenditure. The makers have not publicly disclosed a definitive standalone budget for Part One.

The comparison, therefore, is not simply between a Rs 7-crore television series and a Rs 4,000-crore film. The figures belong to different eras, formats and accounting structures.

The older production was built for weekly television broadcasts; the new project is being mounted as a two-film theatrical property with an international distribution and marketing ambition.

Still, the contrast captures how dramatically the economics of mythological storytelling have changed. In 1987, the commercial opportunity lay in bringing millions of viewers to one television channel. In 2026, it lies in persuading audiences across markets to experience the epic on the big screen.

The Spectacle Has Changed. The Storytelling Challenge Remains

When Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan first aired, its visual effects were often discussed alongside its elaborate costumes, theatrical performances and dramatic presentation.

The production used the techniques available to television makers of the time, including optical effects, camera tricks and stylised imagery.

Some of those visuals may look dated to contemporary viewers. Yet the series did not depend on photorealistic landscapes or elaborate digital environments to establish its world.

Its storytelling was rooted in performance, dialogue, music and the emotional familiarity of its characters.

The actors had room to build their roles over several episodes. Relationships developed gradually, and viewers spent weeks with the same characters.

The repeated appearances, familiar musical cues and deliberate pacing helped establish a sense of continuity. Even when the visual presentation was limited by the technology of the period, the performances gave the audience something recognisable to return to every Sunday.

The new adaptation faces a different set of expectations. Contemporary audiences have watched large-scale fantasy films, superhero franchises and digitally constructed worlds. They are familiar with elaborate battle sequences, expansive production design and visual effects that attempt to make imaginary worlds appear tangible.

For a film like Ramayana, the task is not simply to show Ayodhya, the forest or Lanka on a larger canvas. It must make those spaces feel inhabited and give the characters an emotional presence within them.

A digitally created battlefield can establish scale, but the scene still depends on what the characters are experiencing. A grand palace can communicate power, but it cannot replace the relationship between the people who inhabit it. Technology can make the spectacle possible; the performances must give it meaning.

This is where the comparison with the television series becomes interesting. The older Ramayan had the luxury of time. Its 78 episodes allowed the story to unfold at a measured pace. A theatrical adaptation must find a way to sustain the emotional weight of a familiar narrative within a much shorter viewing experience, even when it is divided into two films.

The challenge is not necessarily to reproduce the older series' visual language. It is to find a cinematic language that works for the present without losing sight of the characters at the centre of the epic.

From A Shared Television Set To A Thousand Individual Screens

Perhaps the most significant change between the two eras has less to do with filmmaking and more to do with the audience.

In 1987, the broadcast created a shared viewing experience almost by default. A limited number of television channels meant that millions of households were tuned into the same programme. Conversations about the latest episode happened in homes, neighbourhoods, workplaces and public spaces. The next instalment arrived at a fixed time, and everyone had to wait.

Today, the journey of a film begins much earlier. Trailers, teasers, character posters, interviews, behind-the-scenes videos and promotional clips are released across platforms. Viewers can pause a frame, replay a dialogue, compare costumes, debate casting choices and share their reactions before the film has even reached theatres.

The new Ramayana has also become part of this digital conversation. Its promotional material has been dissected online, with fans creating edits, reimagining scenes and debating the visual treatment of its characters. A few seconds of footage can generate conversations that continue long after the original trailer has ended.

The audience is no longer just waiting to see the film. It is participating in the way the film is discussed, interpreted and anticipated.

There is also a difference in how viewers encounter the epic itself. Someone who grew up watching Ramanand Sagar's series may approach the new adaptation with decades of visual memories.

A younger viewer might know the story through animated films, school lessons, short-form videos, family conversations or popular culture. For some, the new film will be a return to a familiar world; for others, it may be an introduction to a large-scale cinematic interpretation of it.

Both audiences arrive with expectations, but those expectations are not necessarily the same.

The Story Was Never Limited To The Television Screen

Even before television brought the epic into living rooms, the Ramayana had a long history of public performance.

Ramlila, in particular, had made the story a communal experience for generations. Performances held around Dussehra brought audiences together in open grounds and neighbourhood spaces, often over several evenings. The actors, costumes, dialogue and staging varied from one place to another, but the basic narrative remained familiar.

Television did not replace these traditions. It gave the story another platform, one that could reach audiences far beyond the boundaries of a local performance. Ramanand Sagar's series made the epic available to people who might never have attended a Ramlila performance, while also drawing on a visual and dramatic tradition that audiences already understood.

The new film adds yet another format to that history. Its theatrical scale, visual effects and international ambitions place it within the contemporary language of event cinema, but its source material continues to exist beyond any single screen adaptation.

That is an important distinction when discussing the legacy of the 1987 series. It was not the first time the Ramayana had been told, nor could it be the last. Its significance came from the particular moment in which it arrived and the extraordinary reach it achieved through television.

The Weight Of An Older Ram

For Ranbir Kapoor, stepping into the role of Ram comes with a reference point that is difficult to ignore. Arun Govil's portrayal remains deeply embedded in popular memory, and the association has endured long after the original series ended.

The new film also brings together actors with their own established screen identities. Ranbir Kapoor's Ram, Sai Pallavi's Sita and Yash's Ravana will inevitably be viewed against the characters audiences have carried in their minds for years.

But the comparison need not be reduced to a question of which actor is better suited to a role. The two adaptations belong to different storytelling traditions and different viewing environments. Govil's performance was shaped by the rhythms of weekly television, while Kapoor's portrayal is part of a cinematic production designed to be experienced on a much larger screen.

The presence of Arun Govil in the new film's ensemble adds another layer to that connection between generations. The actor who once became synonymous with Ram now appears as Ram's father, Dashrath, in a new adaptation of the epic, linking two very different moments in its screen history.

For viewers who remember the original broadcast, the new film carries the familiarity of the story and the curiosity of seeing it reinterpreted. For those encountering the epic through the new production, the older series offers a window into why these characters have remained such enduring fixtures of Indian popular culture.

A Familiar Epic, A Very Different Appointment

When Ramayan first aired in 1987, its success was measured in the number of people who gathered around television sets, the advertising revenue it generated and the extraordinary hold it had over Sunday mornings. Its most memorable achievement, however, was the relationship it built with viewers over 78 episodes.

The new Ramayana arrives in an era when scale is often discussed through budgets, visual effects, screen counts and global distribution. Its reported Rs 4,000-crore investment makes it one of the most ambitious Indian film projects ever mounted, but the number also brings its own expectations. The film is not only being asked to create a cinematic spectacle; it is arriving with the weight of a story that has already been imagined in countless ways.

There is no single measure by which the two productions can be compared. One changed the possibilities of Indian television, while the other is attempting to expand the ambitions of Indian theatrical cinema. One relied on the intimacy of a living-room screen and the power of weekly storytelling; the other has the resources of a global film production.

And yet, the most interesting connection between them may be the simplest one. Both are built around a story that audiences do not need to be told twice.

In 1987, the country waited for Sunday morning to watch Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman appear on television. In 2026, audiences can walk into a cinema hall and encounter them on a scale that was unimaginable then. The screen has grown, the technology has changed, and the business of entertainment has travelled far beyond the television set.

The appointment, however, has found a new address.

