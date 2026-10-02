<i>Sigma</i> X Review: Sundeep Kishan Wins Hearts, But Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay's Debut Divides The Internet

Vijay's son Jason Sanjay finally made his directorial debut as Sigma released in theatres today. The reactions pouring in have been mixed. While some called it a proper 'mass feast', praising lead actor Sundeep Kishan for going all out, others said that Jason Sanjay could have done 'better'.

Internet Reactions

One user wrote, "#Sigma A proper mass feast. Sundeep Kishan goes all out with a powerful screen presence. The interval and heist blocks are [sic], with the emotion adding more weight. #JasonSanjay packs the film with mass, action and entertainment. Pure theatre stuff! Blockbuster. @sundeepkishan."

Another person commented, "A heist thriller with an uninteresting screenplay and characterisations... The only good things about this movie were the interval block and carnival sequence. Both were good enough; other than that, perusa solla onnum illa. Okayish making, but the writing felt so generic and outdated for debut director Jason. Could have been a lot better! Overall, a BELOW-AVERAGE MOVIE! Rating: 2.25/5."

"#Sigma Comedy works out well. Theatres erupt, and the cast are perfect. Sundeep Kishan is hilarious. Nice characterisation," added someone else.

Another person commented, "Pure goosebumps moment at Kamala Cinemas! The full family is here to support Jason Sanjay for his #SIGMA FDFS. Seeing Thalapathy Anna's photo on the big screen and Sanjay's emotional reaction is just pure love. Namma CM Vijay Anna might be busy with his CM duties today, but his proud blessings are definitely filling the theatre!"

About Sigma

Sigma is an episodic action comedy starring Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles. The film is produced by Subaskaran under Lyca Productions, with music by Thaman and cinematography by Krishnan Vasant. It has received a U/A certification.

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