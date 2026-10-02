Jason Sanjay's Mother Sangeetha And Sister Divya Saasha Arrive To Watch Early Show Of <i>Sigma</i> In Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's son Jason Sanjay's directorial debut, Sigma, releases in theatres today. Viral videos from Chennai show Jason's mother Sangeetha Sornalingam and sister Divya Saasha arriving at Kamala Cinemas to catch the early show of Sigma. Sangeeta is seen smiling at the shutterbugs while making her entry inside the theatre.

How Vijay Would Have Reacted To His Sigma

During a recent conversation, Jason was asked how his father would have reacted after watching the film.

The host asked what he would assume if his father called him but remained silent for nearly a minute.

Jason cheekily said, "Usually he is a very quiet person. He always takes his time." He then joked that if the silence lasted for a full minute, he would simply cut the call.

Jason went on to explain that Vijay would need some time to process the film before sharing his thoughts. He said, "He needs more time to analyse a movie. But he would be proud because it is my first film."

Sigma stars Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles. The film released today.

Sangeetha Withdrew Divorce Against Vijay

Back in February this year, Sangeetha had filed for divorce in a court in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu, stating that she wanted the marriage dissolved.

Vijay and Sangeetha's marital dispute has witnessed several adjournments this year. On June 15, the proceedings had already been adjourned after Sangeetha indicated her intention to withdraw the petition. She had also appeared through video conferencing during that hearing and informed the court of her decision. On August 7, the court formally closed the case after Sangeetha withdrew her plea.

Vijay and Sangeetha's relationship spans three decades. The couple had an interfaith marriage on August 25, 1999 in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Chennai.

Their first child, a son, was born on August 26 in 2000 and a daughter followed in 2005.