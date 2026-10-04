After <i>Dhurandhar</i> Films Success, Aditya Dhar And Yami Gautam To Shift To Himachal Pradesh: Report

Mumbai may no longer be the permanent home for Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam. The filmmaker-actor couple are spending more time at their Himachal Pradesh property and may have now shifted their permanent base there, as per a report by The Free Press Journal.

The reported move is not entirely unexpected. Yami has had a strong connection with Himachal Pradesh for years, and the couple has already built a life around their property in Gohar, Mandi.

A Home That Has Been Close To Yami Gautam For Years

Yami Gautam's connection with Himachal goes back to before her marriage to Aditya Dhar. She had purchased a 100-year-old heritage house along with a 25-acre plot in Gohar. The property, made with wood and stone, is surrounded by organic kitchen gardens where the couple reportedly grow apples, potatoes, plums and ginger.

It is also not just a holiday home for them. Yami and Aditya got married at the Himachal property in June 2021, making it an important part of their personal life.

For several years, the couple's professional commitments kept Mumbai at the centre of their lives. They lived in a spacious rented apartment in Khar West. The couple had been reportedly renting the apartment for a long time.

Aditya Dhar has been keeping a relatively low profile after the success of Dhurandhar. One of his recent public appearances was at the National Film Awards ceremony in Gujarat. He and Yami were honoured for Article 370, with Aditya receiving the award as producer and Yami being recognised for her performance.

The couple have consistently kept their personal life away from the spotlight. They welcomed their son Vedavid in May 2024 but have chosen not to reveal his face publicly. Even when Yami shared a picture with him in September 2025, his face remained hidden.

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