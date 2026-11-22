Sai Pallavi gave moviegoers an unexpected surprise when she walked into a Chennai theatre to check their reaction to her latest film, OM: Chapter 1. The actor, who plays a CBI officer in the Tamil thriller, made a quick stop at the cinema on Saturday evening, where audiences welcomed her with cheers and shared their appreciation for her performance.

A video of the visit, shared by the actor's fan club on X, shows Sai arriving at Nexus Vijaya Mall (PVR Palazzo) in Vadapalani, Chennai. As she entered the theatre, people seated inside were pleasantly surprised to see her and began cheering. Several security personnel accompanied the actor during her visit.

Sai took time to interact with the moviegoers, who told her how much they enjoyed watching her in the film. She responded with a smile and thanked them for their support.

In another moment from the video, the actor walked closer to the theatre screen, folded her hands and thanked the audience for the love they had shown the film. Her visit gave moviegoers a chance to share their feedback with her in person.

In OM: Chapter 1, Sai plays Nithya Reddy, a CBI officer investigating the illegal red sandalwood trade. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, OM: Chapter 1 also stars Dhanush and Mammootty. Sreeleela and Sanjay Swaroop are also part of the project. Naseeruddin Shah is part of the cast as well, making his debut in Tamil cinema.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi's another film, Ramayana, is also running in cinema halls. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial features Sai as Goddess Sita, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh and Arun Govil also play important roles in the film. While part one of the two-part saga hit cinema screens on November 5, the second instalment will be released in 2028.