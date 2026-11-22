Malayalam filmmaker Arun Gopy has shared a special moment from his recent theatre visit, where he watched audiences outside Kerala respond positively to Dulquer Salmaan's performance in Aakasamlo Oka Tara. The director said seeing non-Malayali viewers appreciate the actor's work made him happy and encouraged more people to experience the film on the big screen.

Taking to social media, Arun spoke about watching the film in a theatre filled with non-Malayali audiences. He wrote, "Sitting in a theatre surrounded by non-Malayali audiences and watching everyone appreciate our very own DQ's performance... honestly, this is pure happiness! What a movie! What a wonderful performance by DQ! He has absolutely nailed it. Guys, I strongly recommend watching this movie in theatres. Please don't miss the big-screen experience."

The filmmaker also gave credit to the people who worked on the project, adding, "Huge kudos to the entire team for delivering such a wonderful film."

About Aakasamlo Oka Tara

Directed by Pavan Sadineni, the film follows Kalpana, played by newcomer Satvika Veeravalli, who dreams of becoming an astronaut. The story focuses on her ambitions and the challenges she encounters while trying to make her dream a reality. Dulquer plays Krishna, who supports Kalpana's journey and encourages her to aim higher.

Shruti Haasan features as Rohini, an aerospace professional who becomes an important part of Kalpana's journey. The film also stars Ruhani Sharma, Swasika, Murali Sharma, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Getup Srinu and Praveen in supporting roles. The music has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Arun Gopy's Workfront

Arun Gopy's latest production venture, Melcow Pondicherry, was released in theatres on November 13. Directed by debutant Nikhil Mohan, the film stars Arjun Ashokan, Balu Varghese, Althaf Salim and Sarath Sabha in pivotal roles.

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