Ajay Devgn could soon be exploring a new space on screen, with a spy thriller reportedly in the works. The actor is said to be in discussions with producer Bhushan Kumar for a big-budget film that will bring the two back together. If things work out, the project could mark another major collaboration between the two, with plans to take it on floors in 2027.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the two have already held a couple of meetings to discuss the project. A source close to the development told the publication, "Bhushan Kumar has developed a never-before-seen story in the world of Indian spies and is excited to collaborate with Ajay Devgn on the same. A couple of meetings have happened, and Ajay too has shown active interest in stepping into this world, which is touted to be as fascinating as Dhurandhar. The director's name and other details are kept under wraps."

While the makers are yet to confirm the project, the film is expected to be mounted on a big scale. The report also suggests that the makers are looking at a 2028 theatrical release, provided Ajay gives his final nod to the film.

Sharing more details about the tentative schedule, the source added, "If Ajay signs on for the film, it will go on floors in 2027, for a mid-2028 release. It will be among the tentpole films from Ajay Devgn's filmography."

Ajay Devgn And Bhushan Kumar's Previous Collaborations

The actor and producer have worked together on several projects over the years, including Raid 2, Drishyam 2, De De Pyaar De, Dhamaal 4 and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Ajay Devgn's Last Project

The actor was last seen in Drishyam: The Conclusion. The project, directed by Abhishek Pathak, also featured Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav.

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